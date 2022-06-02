The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On Friday, June 3, 2022

Mercury Direct opens up the gates to momentum in love. Should your sign be one of the three that will benefit from today's transits, you'll be experiencing more than luck in love.

You'll get a refreshed sense of purpose and a burning desire to do new and fun things with the person you love.

We have the Moon in Leo, too, which makes everything seem important and worthy. And throw in Moon trine Jupiter to boot, which makes everything seem achievable and achievable on a grand scale.

In other words, when two people love each other and recognize that love on this day, June 3, 2022, they get it into their heads that this is just the beginning, and what's to come is nothing short of phenomenal.

The Moon in Leo fuels confidence about who we are within the parameters of a loving relationship, and the Moon trine Jupiter making us feel hopeful about it all. We can see past the hardships and misunderstandings; we know that being in a relationship has its ups and downs; however, it's all ups today.

And when we feel as good as we do on this day, we create future days of positivity simply because we believe in them now. Lucky days in love do not have to be restricted to single days. We can have them almost every day, and that's what 'this' day shows us.

We can make every day a lucky one in love if we try.



But on Friday, June 2, 2022, it's Taurus, Virgo, and Libra zodiac signs who are luckiest in love.



1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have finally crossed that border in your life where you can openly say that you are in love. The person you are in love with is someone you can trust and is completely worthy of your time, effort, and love.

With the Moon in Leo, that feeling will blossom.

You will hardly be able to control your emotions today, and you may just end up bursting into tears of joy as this experience is really starting to get to you.

You didn't think this could be your fate; you thought you were destined to fall in love and then get betrayed as if this was the way things had to be for you.

But time and experience have shown you that you can be loved and respected by someone who is truly a good person and has your best interests at heart. Today is a very moving day for you and your partner.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What makes today feel so special to you is that your partner seems to have you on their mind, and because of this, they are about to present either an idea to you or a gift to show you how much they care. You never expect presents, nor do you require them, so you're usually beside yourself with gratitude and joy when they do show up.

Today brings that kind of feeling to you, and because of Moon trine Jupiter, you'll want to return that favor.

You might even engage in a little friendly competition, as in, 'who can do more things for the other person today'.

Nothing like trying hard to be number one at giving things to someone you love; it's a fun game, and it's something that both you and your love will enjoy playing today. Show each other all the love you've been saving up for a rainy day. Why bother waiting for the rain?

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luck finds you today, Libra, in the form of Moon trine Jupiter. How that ends up working for you is in the idea that you and your love partner express your true feelings for each other. Those feelings are so much better than you even realized.

One thing is certain, you like knowing how much this person loves you and that you can freely express your own love for them, to their face, without seeing any signs of discomfort there at all.

Jupiter's energy is strong today and has a perfect effect on you, making you feel confident and appreciative at the same time. You finally feel 'at ease' around being in a relationship. Maybe it's not as bad as you once thought, after all, eh, Libra?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.