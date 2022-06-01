The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want A Fling On The Last Day Of Mercury Retrograde Starting June 2, 2022

It's the last day of Mercury retrograde and we're feeling it. Maybe what we're feeling isn't so much about it being the last day as it is about the culmination of all the days we've just lived through under this transit, and we're now starting to chomp at the bit to get away from it.

On this last day, we feel like we need air and we'll chew our way through the box just to get at it if need be.

While that seems a bit dramatic, that's the essence of this last day; we want to change, and we may not necessarily know what that change is about.

What we DO know is that we're going to get it, one way or another, and for some signs of the Zodiac, that might end up being about having a quick fling with someone, just to get it out of our systems.

A fling might change things up a bit, set the tone for a new direction, or it might simply be what we need to get by during this rather dragged out, messed up retrograde season.

On the cusp of Mercury going direct, we will go for that change and we will think of it as a survival technique.

We feel the need for companionship, romance, and friendship and we will make efforts to bring that into our lives because we are tired of how things are going along and we know we need change.

Whether we are conscious of the retrograde or not, we feel we need big change during this season, and this will lead to several of the signs, running out in search of someone to love even if not forever.

And, they want a fling on June 2, 2022.

Here's what this means for Aries, Taurus, and Capricorn the most on Thursday.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've never shied away from the idea of having a fling or even a 'friends with benefits' affair, and because you've been so stressed out thanks to this past Mercury retrograde, you're raring to go, right now. You want companionship and you don't want the hassle of having to set up a lifetime commitment. You really just want to have fun and in your mind, that's what you're here for.

You do as you wish and should someone try to stop you, you'll mow them down.

Your pleasure is important to you, as you find this world to be so full of pain and sorry...you've known the pain and the sorry as well, and at this point in your life, you're not about to sign on for more. Not just yet. And so, during this last day of Mercury retrograde, you'll be on the prowl for someone who thinks as you do and is willing to have a little fun in the process.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's only one reason why you'd be interested in having a fling, and that's because you're single. If you were partnered, you would never cheat, so that's off the table. So, this one goes out to the single folks, who have been steadying through the Mercury retrograde and are, quite frankly, sick of it.

Single Tauruses will feel the need to break free from the retrograde's pull towards nothingness. This transit has stopped us from doing so many things, and with Mercury direct coming up soon, you won't want to stop for anything.

You want positivity and happiness in your life, and at the moment, you're not concerned about lifelong devotion or plans for a never-ending love story; you simply want to be with someone who makes you feel good, and that's what you'll be going for on this last day of Mercury retrograde.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You'd like nothing more than to toss yourself into a lightweight, detached 'romantic' fling, right now. The feeling that Mercury retrograde left you with is one where you feel like you can't move forward; you take one step, only to find yourself two steps behind.

Typical Mercury retrograde energy. It has a rebellious affect on you, however, as it makes you want to change very badly. And, the change you may end up making is one that might not go over well with your committed partner, and that is, of course, that you want a new lover.

Even for a short period of time, if possible. You don't believe this should have to be a tragedy; you love your person and you have no intention of leaving them — but you need change, and that change feels like it wants to be physical. A quick fling is a good thing for couples who accept polyamory or an open relationship. Is that you, Capricorn?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.