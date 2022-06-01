The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Thursday, June 2, 2022

It's a rough day because we're still in Mercury retrograde and even though tomorrow starts its direct course back again, we're still feeling its last destructive minutes.

It's as if Merc the Jerk wants to get in one last sucker punch before things go back to normal. And with Moon trine Uranus to guide the way, it looks like today is going to be about assuming something is wrong and wanting to buck the system to make it right.

So, what we're looking at today are false moves made due to false beliefs that went unchecked. Today is the day that SCREAMS "fact check, please!" Don't take everything at face value today, and definitely do not assume something is this or that way until you've done the work to show its truth.

This is the day when people accuse others of things they never did. It is also the day where we create situations that we can't go back on; that means it's time to pull back and think before we act. It may also mean it's too late for that.

On this last day of Mercury retrograde, with Moon trine Uranus in the sky, certain signs of the Zodiac will work themselves into situations that they totally regret. It is absolutely essential that we think before we act today, and it is even more important for us to stay silent if we are in any doubt about something.

This isn't a good time to state your opinion, especially if your opinion is abrasive and pig-headed. Try a little sensitivity around others today, zodiac signs, and do yourselves a favor: Think before you open up your mouths to speak.

3 Signs Who Will Have a Rough Day on June 2, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What's really going to be upsetting for you today is the fact that you will have finished something, and for some reason, you'll decide on this day, during Moon trine Uranus, to reopen it, whatever it is.

That means you might have come to a happy conclusion with your partner, for example, and because you don't feel one hundred percent complete with the conclusion, you open it up again, which brings back a slew of resentment on both your parts.

You completed this thing already; it ended up good and gave you both hope, and yet, today, you suddenly feel less than satisfied and are ready to go another round on the mat with your partner.

Why? Why bother poking at old wounds when you already know it's necessarily painful. Today makes you feel freshly neurotic; as if you just couldn't live without your old friend, angst.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The last thing you need today is a dose of Mercury retrograde, especially when it's working its last moments during Moon trine Uranus. It's like a perfect storm of seeing things the wrong way with a mixture of arguing with people thrown in for good measure.

Uranus energy makes you feel trapped as if you'll never get out of this situation, but what is the situation, Capricorn?

Are you unhappy at work, at home? Is your love life on the rocks, or are you just spending this day dwelling on every single disappointment that you've ever known in your life for no good reason at all?

That's the thing: there are no external reasons for you to have a rough day, which leaves it all inside your mind. Hey, we're all this way; all complete slaves to the cerebral — it's just that today that mindset will bring you down.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If there's one thing you're feeling bad about today it's that you feel alone, utterly. It doesn't matter who is around you or how many people love you — you feel like you are all alone in a crowded room and that somehow, you've become invisible.

Ordinarily, this doesn't really affect you; you like being alone and loneliness is not really a thing that you feel, until today when Moon trine Uranus does a number on your head and makes you feel like ... maybe you've been off base all this time?

Today is the day where you second guess your most treasured ideas. Uranus energy makes you think that you're on the wrong path and that you've made a dire mistake along the way — but you can't identify what that mistake was or how to rectify it.

It's all in your mind, Aquarius, and you'll be able to deal with it. It just shows you that you, too, can be very vulnerable at times.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.