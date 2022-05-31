The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Your daily horoscope for June 1, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer on Wednesday.

The Moon in Cancer is concerned with the home, what is familiar, and honoring the ways of our spiritual and familial elders.

What does the astrology forecast say for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, June 1, 2022?

Read on to find out.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, June 01, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Stick to what you know, Aries. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of home and the family.

You understand the value of a good home environment, and there are few who will fight harder to protect it. Take the lead if things have started to get out of order at home in order to improve the environment.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A soft response is needed, Taurus. Please add The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of communication.

Everyone wants to be heard, but no one needs to be subjected to loud or boisterous opinions. Today, pay careful attention to the tone that is used in conversations by yourself and others. If it seems as though privacy is a problem due to volume, ask to tone it down for all involved.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Care for the things you have, Gemini. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of money and personal property. It's so nice to pay close attention to how things are cared for and treasured.

It's those little details that make you feel as though you have all that you need. Even if you didn't pay much for an item, tending to it as if you had will instill a strong sense of pride and pleasure in you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Be yourself, Cancer. The Moon your solar house of self-identity, and when the Moon is in your sign, it's the perfect time to get quiet and to reflect on the things you want.

You get a few days to tune into your emotions and to find a little bit of much-needed clarity. You may feel like cleaning and sorting through items you no longer need. The best part is buying replacements for what is aged or no longer in fashion.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Trust your heart, Leo. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of hidden enemies, and everyone has a hater or two in their life. You may recognize certain individuals are more toxic than you'd like to be around.

There's always room for true friends, but you don't need to spend your precious time with energy vampires. You can be polite but also set clear boundaries.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love people, Virgo. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of friendships. There is so much value to being around good friends, people who you love and who love you back.

Your heart gets filled with all it needs when you allow yourself to make time for those individuals you cannot live without. You may even be able to complete a few projects with a friend who has time to help. So, ask if you are in need.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are destined for great things, Libra. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of career and social status, and this is the perfect time to anticipate wonderful events taking place in your workplace.

You will not want to avoid conversations or meetings. Instead, put your best foot forward and help others in any way that you feel is appropriate for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Keep your mind sharp, Scorpio. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of higher learning, and you are like a sponge. Everything you read stays with you.

If you have a photogenic memory, you'll be so surprised by how well you recall details, events, and the information you've learned.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of secrets and shared resources.

This is a wonderful time in your financial life. Things happen to people around you, and you're remembered when it does. You'll be the recipient of another person's generosity and kindness. The flood gates feel like they open!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When you have decided to do something, finish what you start. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of commitment.

You may fall in love with someone all over again. Or if you're in the middle of a passion project, you may come to realize this is what you've wanted to do all along.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Household matters require your attention, Aquarius. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of daily duties, and there's a sense of fulfillment in accomplishing tasks.

You enjoy getting things organized and in order. Less mess is much better for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Let your domesticated side shine, Pisces. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of creativity.

It's time to pick up a sketch book or to try your hand at doing something fun and colorful. Let your imagination roam free and try something new and spontaneous.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.