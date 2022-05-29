The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Spice Up Their Love Life During Venus Square Ascendant, May 29 - June 2, 2022

Venus is in Taurus. And, when she is in our sky she will square both the planet Pluto and the ascendant starting May 29, 2022, which lasts until June 2, 2022.

When she does, our romantic lives open, and new things usher in. This makes power and lust enticing, and we want to spice things up.

How does this affect the three zodiac signs who spice up their love life this week?

We can count on refreshing new ideas and exciting ways of thinking. In love, this transit is critical, as it keeps love affairs alive.

This is the day where you get the nerve to say something to your loved one that may make their head spin. With Venus square the ascendant novel ideas and the nerve to make them happen comes up.

(And this happens during the week of a New Moon taking place in curious Gemini.)

All it takes is that one spontaneous moment where you share, with your partner, that amazing idea that's been preying on your mind.

It could be something that has to do with intimacy and romance, or it could be something that the two of you can do together in the future.

What's important is that you take advantage of the day and say what's on your mind to the person who is most important to you.

Once an idea goes from silent thought to expressed desire, everything changes.

And that's what's going to happen for three zodiac signs. Things are about to change. New ideas will be implemented. Relationships spice up.

One of the things you can count on is that you and your romantic partner will try something out that you've both never experienced before.

It may not even end up as something you'd call successful, but the whole point is in the trying. So, today is not about passing or failing. It's about trying something new for the sake of the experience itself.

Here's what the horoscope and astrology have to say about Aries, Cancer, and Scorpio during the week of May 29, 2022 - June 2, 2022.

They are the three zodiac signs that spice up their love life during Venus square the ascendant.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

First of all, when aren't you up for something new? You're always the first in line to either join in on the fun or suggest something new to get into. Today, you and your partner or date will both get that gleam in your eyes that says, "Yeah, let's go for it!"

This could cover any number of 'things to do,' but whatever you decide to focus on, it will be a lot of fun. You've got Venus square ascendant to let you know that you're in good hands; the person you are with is trustworthy and kind, and you can feel safe with them.

Feeling safe with someone isn't always the situation. Now that you're getting a taste of it, it makes you want to broaden your scope of experiences. Finally, you have someone in your life that wants to do the daring stuff! Venus square ascendant pushes you in the right direction for all of that.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If there's one thing you find intolerable, it's a boring relationship. This is just so NOT what you want, but you also know that if things are to change, it's going to be up to you and your partner to actually do something about it.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

You aren't waiting around for a sign, nor are you hoping that things just miraculously become interesting out of nowhere. Because of Venus's relationship with both the ascendant and Pluto, you and your partner are ready to accept responsibility for the relationship, which means it's up to you to make things happen.

If you want to try something new, now is the time. You don't want your relationship to turn into a boring routine, so it's time to spice it up. Travel plan, get massages together, and discuss heavy topics while drinking expensive wines! Just, as they say ... DO IT.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's time to do something new in that romantic world of yours. You and your partner need a little pick me up to make things feel a little more, qu'est-ce que c'est, heated in the bedroom? Being that you've been together for a while, you both have started to take each other for granted.

What started out as hot-hot-hot has now turned into 'nice work if you can get it,' meaning that nothing is going on in romance and intimacy. Still, you love each other, and with Venus squares taking place with your planet ruler, you'll notice that you don't want to let that aspect of the relationship go just yet.

You feel that it might be time to introduce a new tactic: seduction. And who better than you, Scorpio, can create the conditions for a gorgeous and alluring 'get-together' with your partner? You were made for this.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.