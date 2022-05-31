The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscope On Wednesday, June 1, 2022

On this, the first day of June 2022, we will see some fierce times and some easy-going moments, and for some of us, transits like Moon in Cancer and Moon square Mars may just get the better of us. This is a day of high sensitivity and the over-processing of feelings, which means that for some signs of the Zodiac, this day will bring both tears and frustration.

With Moon in Cancer, we can't help but self-reflect. As it goes with deep dives into one's personal universe, frequently, we drudge up things we don't want to think about, let alone admit.

June 1 brings both the excitement of a new month and feelings of doubt about newness in general. There is anxiety that accompanies this day. With Moon trine Venus in the midst of it all, many of us will turn to our precious lives to either pick apart or throw away together.

Self-doubt leads to self-destruction if we don't keep it in check; this day will require more than just 'getting through it' — it's going to take a healthy consideration of what we have that is good that can work out, our way.

We may sway towards the negative today, but we can't let it eat us alive — we have to remember what's good in our lives.

We have to, even under duress, remember who we are, what we stand for, and why we're here, and then we have to feel gratitude for whatever situations come our way, as they are all part of the plan. And, we are bigger than all of our problems; try to keep this in mind during the harder moments of this day, June 1, 2022.

Here's what it means for these three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Ordinarily, this day would not be a big deal for you, and it still isn't the ultimate 'definer' of the year, but it will give you something to think about. Moon in Cancer makes you feel introverted, even slightly depressed.

You're not up for 'sharing your feelings' today even though there's someone in your life who is depending on you being expressive — for their sake. It seems as though you made a deal with someone, letting them know that you're no longer going to be the stick in the mud, especially if this is your romantic relationship.

You promised this person that you'd rise above any personal issues so that you could at least be 'present' in their company. Still, today's transit have you feeling like you'd be better off sitting this one out. You're not feeling social in the slightest today, and that goes for one on one relationships as well.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What's really on your nerves today is what Moon square Mars causes in you: agitation and uncertainty. On June 1, you will want to fight and defend yourself — but there will be no need to and no reason to even think so.

You just feel scrappy, as if you 'feel' there's a fight yet to come, and maybe you should be preparing yourself for it.

Still, no fight comes. No provoking of your mood and no questions that are too personal are asked. You are simply living in anticipation of a bad time today. Even though there's technically nothing bad happening to you, you will make it feel bad simply because you will spend the entire day waiting for something to go wrong.

You believe that you should trust your gut, but you know how it is ... sometimes even our gut feelings are off base. Today is one of those days, Scorpio.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What's bugging you today is the idea that you think you said something wrong to someone you love, and now you regret it maybe a little too much. You're stuck in the rut of overthinking today.

While whatever you said may be interesting, it's not something another person can't go over.

Because of Moon in Cancer, your ego is out of control, and the 'ego' we speak of here is the one that declares that "I am the worst. Look how I hurt people.

Bad, bad me, wahhhhh!" Ego doesn't always mean conceit. It means that the whole world, good or bad, revolves around you...like narcissism. You need a reality check, Pisces: You said your truth, and it's done with. You didn't offend anyone, and even if you did, they're a grown-up and can deal with a few crosswords. You didn't deliver the death blow; you just said something on your mind. You're OK.

