The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Fall In Love During The Moon Trine Saturn On May 31, 2022

Some zodiac signs refuse to fall in love with someone. And on May 31, 2022, when the Moon trines Saturn we get an idea of who they are.

It most certainly wouldn't be a rare thing to think that there are people who simply refuse to fall in love. Love is a very tricky thing.

On the one hand, life seems unlivable without it. On the other hand, the entire act of loving someone and being loved by them in return seems to always come with undesirable consequences. It's like you can't win with love, or, if you do win, your victory is short-lived.

Moon trine Saturn is one of those transits that only shows us what's wrong with our lives. This transit is the naysayer, the buzzkill, the anti-climax.

And if we just so happen to be on the fence about love and getting involved with someone romantically, this transit snaps us back to reality.

Love doesn't come with a promise of success, so why bother getting one's hands dirty? Yes, it's a bitter outlook on love, but that doesn't mean it's not realistic or an idea shared by many. On May 31, those who refuse to fall in love will know exactly who they are and why they feel the way they do.

They say 'learn from your mistakes.' During Moon trine Saturn, it's all too clear what our mistakes are, and for certain signs of the Zodiac, those mistakes were all made in love.

Falling in love has become a 'no no.' It's just too dangerous for some to partake in. And while you might not get a cheering society to applaud your stance, you certainly won't be alone in refusing to fall in love.

These three zodiac signs refuse to fall in love on May 31, 2022.

Taurus, Virgo, and Aquarius won't let anyone near their heart.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As for falling in love, your attitude today is, "Yeah, I think I'll pass. Maybe another day." That's the thing; you know who you are. You know that refusing to fall in love will not go over with the popular sentiment department, but you just don't care.

You always go at your own pace, Taurus, and now is no different. Love has taught you a few lessons, and one of them is that you don't rush into it. You take your time before going in the whole hog. Your attitude frustrates others, especially when they try to hook you up with someone they know, but you stick to your guns and do things your way.

Some may call you cold, and others may see you as someone who deprives yourself of life's best. You see their opinions as things that don't matter. You will live your life the way your heart tells you to live, and if love looks good to you down the road, you'll partake. Until then, the door is closed.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You refuse to fall in love because you've learned that the whole 'in love' thing doesn't hold a candle compared to loving a person. So, it's love versus 'in love' for you, and you'll stick to the love part and rid yourself of the silly 'in love' bit.

Falling in love with you is a waste of time; you can't see the other person for who they are because you're too busy making them into a superhero who can do no wrong. You've seen how that works out; disappointment is what you get when you idolize people, even if those people are your romantic partners.

And so, during Moon trine Saturn, you'll just affirm what you already know: you refuse to fall in love because it's just infatuation to you and has no real place in your life. You want a partner, not someone to fawn over.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

While falling in love feels like giddy good fun to you, it's something that you prefer not to be involved with. Moon trine Saturn wakes you up to this idea, and the more you think about it, the less desire you have to be in that position. Giddy good fun is something that, to you, feels impermanent.

And it is. There is no way to make the state of 'being in love' last at least in your opinion.

You've seen what being in love does to your friends; it takes them away from you. You've seen what being in love does to you, as it's done in the past: it's turned you into a weak, weepy fool who can't bear its pain.

The transient state of being in love is like a cruel joke to you, and since you do have the choice, you choose to steer clear of being in love. Love is a beautiful thing, and crushes sure are fun, but pouring your entire being into one person seems like a risk you're unwilling to take.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.