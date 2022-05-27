Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 28, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Saturday, May 28, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

We have the quiet before the storm of a New Moon in Gemini.

The Moon spends the day in Taurus, a restful place.

The Moon in Taurus is happy and peaceful, and this bodes well for all zodiac signs.

The day's numerology is a 3, the Creative. It's the perfect time to enjoy some pleasure and play.

How will today affect your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading? Read on to find out more.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Don't wait for things to happen, Aries. It's too risky of a proposition when you are hanging around hoping that someone else will make your dreams come true.

You're go-getter self can get the job done. You will have to push yourself, but you'll do it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You have a lot going on, Taurus. When it feels like the world has spiraled out of control, you need to make a decision. Will you hang in there or will you let go?

Only your inner voice can tell you which path you need to choose for your best life to take place.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

it's all about mindset, Gemini. No matter what the universe throws your way, you get to decide how you want to view your experience.

Even a bad experience has positive energy to it in some way. You can pivot your thinking and view your journey as one that grows you — not harms.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You are the judge, Cancer. You have a keen sense between right and wrong. You can tell when things are not how they ought to be. No one has to tap you on the shoulder to make you aware.

That's why when you sense that something needs to change, you're going to be the first person to move in that direction.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Focus on value, Leo. When it comes to how things 'ought to be' or how they are best done, you know what's worked and what will work in the future.

You can take advice and adapt to the modern world in so many ways. However, some things you do are tried and true and require no change at all.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Are you happy, Virgo? You may not be feeling the love and appreciation you hoped for in your relationship right now. If you're feeling let down by others, it may be hard for you to understand why they aren't there for you.

It's good to talk it over instead of thinking that the grass is greener on the other side.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Pray, Libra. Everything you choose to do is a form of prayer. The way. you live your life and the actions you take are all part of intentional living. You are here to live and walk on purpose.

Don't underestimate the power of each individual choice that you make.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Be true to yourself, Scorpio. See things for what they are, not as you would like for them to be.

You may be at risk in slipping into denial. When you hope for something to be a certain way so badly, your mind can play tricks on you to avoid change. It's painful to see the truth, but you prefer honesty. This will pass.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Your third eye is open, Sagittarius. You are a spiritual being who can sense the universe and energy from beyond.

Listen to your heart. Be aware and open. Avoid things that shut your spirit down. Walk the path of enlightenment.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

You can't always avoid trouble, Capricorn. Today, a problem falls in your path and it can be a huge disruption of your schedule. Truly there is no one better to handle the situation than you, though.

You're an ace at getting things done and making sure anything that needs to be handled gets the attention it deserves.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have so many wonderful talents, Aquarius, You are so gifted when it comes to solutions and finding what works and what doesn't.

If you have not been able to get closure or solve a problem, go back to the drawing board.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Choices are rarely easy, Pisces. Before you can commit to something, write out a pros and cons list.

Be clear about your why and what you hope to accomplish at this point in time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.