The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes, May 30 - June 4, 2022

If anything is going to add to the week's harshness, it's Mercury retrograde getting in its last kicks. That punk!

It's as if Mercury knows it's about to go direct on June 3, and before it goes, it wants to take you with it. The good part is that it will go. The bad part is that most of the week will be spent dealing with that dang disruptive retrograde energy.

Certain signs of the Zodiac will feel it more than others; however, this isn't restricted to Merc the Jerk.

We're also looking at how the Moon trine Saturn keeps us in a state of agitation, while Moon square Mars makes us resent that we even have to show up for the week.

Some zodiac signs will want to rebel the heck out of this week, and some zodiac signs will fall into depression simply because they don't understand why everything is so hard. Waah!

As we enter the New Moon in Gemini, we'll need to be careful with our words as we move into a particularly magical stage in our manifestation process. Words have power during transits like this.

We don't want to accidentally bring forth a negative situation because we talked about it too much. And while the week has its rough edges, it's more about learning lessons and staying true to one's own convictions.

On June 3, Mercury goes direct, and all should smooth itself out.

And for the three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes from May 30 to June 4, 2022, this spells disaster.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What makes this a rough week for you is that you want to get so much done, and it feels as though everything is standing in your way. It almost feels intentional, but you know that it will be the onset of paranoia if you start to feel that way.

Still, with this crazy Mercury retrograde at play, you can't seem to finish anything you've started. You know and feel the retrograde coming to a close, yet you still can't wrap your brain around the simplest of concepts; it's like you have brain fog, and it's been lasting for weeks.

Trust that you'll be OK and that this is only a temporary state of affairs. If you need to take solace in something, it's because by June 3, everything in your life will suddenly feel like the black cloud that's been hovering has disappeared. Fear not, Aries.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week has you twisting and turning as you wait for something to happen. You will spend a good portion of this week on edge, feeling the anxiety of 'something about to happen' and not knowing what it is. This is part of the Mercury retrograde confusion we all feel during this transit.

As the week comes to a close, you'll be able to rid yourself of that confusion. You can also look forward to some good news on Thursday, which should put your mood back on track. Mainly, what will get you down and in the dumps this week is that you feel like you're being kept in the dark by friends and loved ones.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

You might even call it paranoia because, on some level, you know that nobody is going to harm you. Still, you can't help but feel that someone's going to d something weird to you, which puts you on edge.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

These last few weeks have been working your last nerve, Sagittarius. You're starting to wonder if you're going mad. It's as if nothing is working, and you're starting to think nothing ever will. Your negativity is starting to get the better of you, and the people in your life notice.

Your good friend will mention something about your strange behavior, and at first, you'll feel defensive about it, and then, you'll take their words to heart.

Maybe it is time to self-reflect? Maybe you should look into what this friend says about you rather than chalk them off as an unknowing fool. Don't worry too much, though, as most of this insecurity and negativity result from Mercury retrograde, which will thankfully be going direct on June 3. Hang tight, and do not let 'the Jerk' get to you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.