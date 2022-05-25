The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On Thursday, May 26, 2022

For those who are lucky in love today, you should give yourselves a round of applause. You're dealing with some sticky transits on this day, and while those transits aren't ideal for love and connection, if one is able to work with them, they might just find success in love.

Today brings us Moon conjunction Venus, which sounds like it might be valuable, in terms of romance; however, we are also hosting Moon square Pluto, which tends to rain on everyone's parade.

That's why today brings luck to lovers who are hip to Pluto's tricks and feel they don't have to listen to whatever limitation this transit wants to put on them.

If there are zodiac signs out there who can easily bypass the dark machinations of Moon square Pluto, then consider yourself not only lucky but blessed by the cosmic forces of the universe.

This day brings good weather and feelings of delight, for many. Moon conjunction Venus finds the ones who wish to devote their time to love and only love and decides to give those folks a break.

If you are one of 'those folks' then you, too, will experience luck in love today, in the form of acceptance, good timing, and shared experience. There's much good happening on this day; we just have to open our hearts to the idea that we, too, can partake of it.

The three zodiac signs luckiest in love on May 26, 2022, are Taurus, Virgo, and Scorpio.

And, now here's why Thursday is wonderful for them.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Oh, how lucky you are today. Love is practically banging the door down, looking for you. Because the Moon conjunct Venus, you won't be able to escape the stuff, as this day brings you gifts from your partner and a plan for the future, built on the love the two of you share. It's a great day for sharing, as well, so don't be afraid to say what's on your mind today.

You'll feel extra lucky because it seems that your mate is someone who is not only open to hearing whatever you want to say, but they are suggestible as well and will, no doubt, go along with whatever you have in mind.

The sky is the limit today, Taurus. You are free and clear of the influence of Moon square Pluto; darkness, you are banished! Today is about letting in the light, and honoring your mate as they are practically tailor-made for you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What makes you happy today is the very obvious 'lack' of problems. You are usually besotted with troubles; not calamities, per se, but your life seems to drudge along with many extra obligations that tend to wear you down, leaving you no time for your love life.

Good thing you've got Moon conjunct Venus to give you the time to look into what's going on on the romance front.

Seems like your partner is just as eager for you to grab some time off and spend it paying attention to them.

Come to think of it, you'd like to do that, as you are completely conscious of just how many times you've had to put them aside so that you could tend to business.

Today allows you the freedom to choose where you wish to put your energy. May 26 brings you and your person together, without distraction, and with much luck in love.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

On any other day when we have Moon square Pluto in the sky, you might jump on that train and be a part of the negativity and depression that comes with the transit, however, you've got Moon square Venus to rescue you, and because of this, your day is going to be filled with love and hope.

You and the person you love are able to find a peaceful moment in your day that could potentially change both of your lives.

It's as if the two of you never knew what it was like to just wind down and exist. There's always 'something to do' and 'someplace to go.' It's run, run, run with you, two, and on this day, you both will be much less active and more much emotionally available to each other.

This is a great day to share a secret, knowing that you can trust the person you let in on your valued-but-hidden puzzle piece. Perhaps they have something to share with you, as well.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.