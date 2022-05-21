The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Luckiest In Love On Saturday, May 21, 2022

Moon sextile Venus is here to stir up your feelings about love, and where you fit into it all. While this day, for some zodiac signs, is all about love, it's the kind of love that exists as a thought, rather than an action.

Plans are made today and surprises are set up for future dates.

This is the day where you find out what our special person wants as a gift, and if their birthday is coming soon, what you plan on doing for them today, will manifest as pure gold on the day of their birth.

This is a day of kindness and soft-spoken words. Moon sextile Venus allows us the day to settle into the love we know is certain, without feeling the need to make a big deal out of it.

Today is spent feeling content; there is no need to do anything dramatic, nor is there a burning desire to stir things up just to see what happens if we do.

Boredom does that to people; makes us start fights when there is no need for a fight, simply because we have nowhere better to put our energy. Today spares many people this inauthentic action.

Essentially, today is a lucky day for love simply because there is no desire for high drama. We take things easy today, and that's a true benefit for couples.

The idea of just being able to relax in one's relationship is not only refreshing, but it also shows that we don't need circus tricks to make our relationships exciting. We easily slide into comfort on May 21, as the transits of the day bring us luck, and simplicity.

Which are the three zodiac signs luckiest in love on Saturday, May 21, 2022?

Virgo, Libra, and Capricorn.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What gets you to the place where simplicity makes you happiest is in the fact that you've tried everything else, and nothing does the trick like easy-going tactics when it comes to your own love affair. In the past, you've believed that the relationship needs nonstop fun and excitement, and in trying to achieve this, you've basically burnt yourself out.

During Moon sextile Venus, on May 21, you'll feel less of a need to solidify the fun part of your relationship and more of a need to simply settle into it. You trust your partner and you don't feel they need to prove anything to you, anymore.

Today is pivotal for you, in how you see the person you've decided to live your life with. You can start to accept them, today. They're there for you, through thick and thin. It's nice that today you'll be giving them a breather. Live and let live.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've been in a flirty relationship with someone and you're starting to wonder if the flirtation is ever going to turn into something a bit more...physical. You're in luck because the person you like feels the exact same way. The thing is, both of you are quite shy. Yes, you can muster up a good flirt but can you cross over into the next phase without it being too awkward for either of you? Yes, you can.

You've got Moon sextile Venus on your side, which not only gives you insight as to how to approach this, but the discretion to know how NOT to go about it. What you will get on this day is the knowledge that this flirtation is actually based on two people being friends.

The flirtation had a purpose and it wasn't only to get the two of you together, intimately, it was to let you both know that you're good friends and with that as a foundation, much good can come of it.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your version of luck in love doesn't look the same as it does for anybody else, in fact, one wouldn't perceive your day as having much to do with love at all — but it does. Oh yes, it has everything to do with love, and that means that you will get to feel calm, relaxed, and un-pressured by your partner today.

This is your idea of luck. Being respected by the person you love and honored by being given some time to sit quietly and think on your own.

Your partner is generous in this way; they want you to decompress at your own pace, and nothing in the world means more to you than knowing that your lover is not demanding more than you can give right now. Luck in love, for you, is being able to relax with your mate, as opposed to feeling the pressure to do something with them.

