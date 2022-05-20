The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Obsess Over Their Ex During Mercury Sextile Jupiter, May 21, 2022

Obsessing over one's ex is a fairly common occurrence and while it might not happen to everyone who's ever been in a relationship with someone worth obsessing over, it will definitely be happening during Mercury sextile Jupiter.

This transit blows open the gates of memory; we will be spending a lot of our free time reminiscing.

We will also be spending a huge amount of our time obsessing over what our ex is doing, who they are with, do they still love us, and whether or not they may ever come back into our lives again.

Mercury sextile Jupiter during Mercury retrograde affects Cancer, Leo, and Scorpio zodiac signs the most on May 21, 2022.

These three zodiac signs simply cannot stop obsessing over an ex, and even if they tried, their memory returns to the past once again.

Do people really return to relationships that have ended? I know it's happened, but it certainly doesn't seem to be something that is common. We tend to break up with people, think about them for just so long, feel that 'click' moment where we know we're finally over them, and then, we move on, having met someone new or simply because the time was right.

But that time when we obsess over them ... it's real. Breaking up with someone can be so traumatizing, at times, that while we know logically that this relationship has ended, our hearts still need to play out certain scenarios, and we do this in our minds. This is what becomes an obsession. And this is what causes two things to happen: we feel pain, and we heal.

Mercury sextile Jupiter gives us a broad view of a relationship that has been recently disassembled. Whether this breakup came as a shock or it was something we anticipated, the idea of being suddenly 'without' that person feels both odd and scary; we obsess because we need something to fill the blanks.

Being in a relationship tends to overwhelm us on a daily basis. There's always something going on, and when that something stops we fill in the void with obsessive thinking.

Here's what this means for Cancer, Leo, and Scorpio.

And why Mercury sextile Jupiter results in them being the three zodiac signs who obsessively think about their ex on May 21, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Mercury sextile Jupiter makes it so that you can't get your ex out of your head, and honestly, it annoys you to no end. You want to heal; you're not all about milking this break-up until the bitter end. You actually want to stop thinking about this person so that you can move on with your life.

That Jupiter energy really stimulates your imagination, and that is precisely why you can't get so-and-so out of your mind. And what's worse is that you're not even focusing on the worthwhile aspects of the past; you're dwelling on stuff like the memory of the sound of their keys as they enter the home, or how they never cleaned out the microwave.

Stupid stuff. Your goal is to finally never think about this person again, so today brings you a heaping dose of the very thing you don't want: obsessive thoughts on your ex.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Being that you are notoriously romantic, you don't let exes go that easily. That's not to say you don't accept when a relationship is over, you do, but you do not accept throwing them away like a memory that never existed.

You may not be in love with person you just broke up with, but you feel that if you spent all that time loving them, there has to be something of value to take along with you, whether you are with that person or not.

Mercury sextile Jupiter wakes up your obsessive curiosity which looks like you thinking about your ex night and day. You're not planning a grand reunion, but you won't let yourself forget them as quickly as you see others do when they decide to let go of their ex-lovers. Your obsession will die out within time, but you are someone who will always keep a place in your heart for the people who are no longer in your love life.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

When you obsess over an ex, it's for all the wrong reasons, and most of those reasons lead you to wanting vengeance. Typical Scorpio, you let Mercury sextile Jupiter lead you straight into the viper's nest, where you will be spending all of today, and possibly the next few weeks, obsessing over what a POS your ex is.

It's all, "How dare they!" and "The nerve of that monster!" You aren't about spending the time going over any wrong move you might have made; nope, this obsession is all about blame.

You are angry and unsatisfied; whatever this person did to offend you isn't going to go away any time too soon, and if you feel like obsessing over this ex, then you'll take your sweet time doing just that. You don't really care that this person has moved on, or that they aren't obsessing over you; you only care about nursing your pain and fantasizing about revenge.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.