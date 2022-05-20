Today’s energy feels incredibly hopeful and optimistic.

Thanks to the Gemini Sun and Aquarius Moon, you are in the prime spot to see ways forward when previously all you saw were obstacles.

But this means that you are going to have to be clear about what it is you want to create.

The less sure of what you want, the less the universe can help you manifest it.

There can be a fear present of articulating what it is you really want or need because there is a chance that you may not receive it.

Whether it is about love, career, life, or even your own personal goals, the objective is to live as if it is already happening — as if it has already been created.

This changes the vibration of lack to abundance, and this makes you attract what you want even faster.

Today is asking you to move through your day as if what you are longing for is already your reality.

The Sun and Mercury unite in Gemini today which means that action is at the core root of any inner processing or conversations that you have with others.

Do not be afraid to speak up, after all that is what Gemini is encouraging you to do.

As much as it may seem like others should know your intentions or plans, ultimately until you do, you are only creating space for assumptions to happen.

Be clear with yourself, others, and the universe, and then watch how fast you manifest what you have always wanted.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, May 21, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If it feels like your life has been stressed lately because of the status of your romantic relationship, then take heart because things are about to take a positive turn.

Venus, the planet of love, is currently making her way through your sign. It is not a placement that Venus feels at home within, but it is one that will make you sit up and take notice of what is going on around you.

This has given you a chance to think more critically about what is going on in your romantic relationships, even if it is a lack of movement altogether.

Now that you are clearer on the matter yourself, today’s energy will allow you to start taking action to change things for the better.

In the evening hours, Venus in Aries forms a helpful and romantic connection with the Moon in Aquarius.

This creates the perfect atmosphere for love and romance. It also will help you to be able to talk about important matters without leading to an argument or hurt feelings.

The Moon holds the key to your emotional self which means that you will be in a place to share how it is you have been feeling instead of just targeting the behaviors of your partner that have been upsetting you.

If you are single or it feels like it has been challenging to find someone to connect with, then this energy will allow you to put yourself out there and be more assertive when it comes to dating. Overall, today represents the turning point that you have been waiting for.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Aries energy always brings the focus on your home and family life. Venus, the planet of love, has been making her way through this sign bringing up all sorts of themes relating to what home means to you and who is part of that for you.

Usually, during this time, you can experience a change in this area and because it is being dominated by that determined Aries energy it means that things can shift very quickly.

Today Venus unites with the moon in Aquarius bringing an opportunity for you to not only understand more about what it is you need surrounding your home and family but also to start taking action to create it.

Aquarius always helps to bring out what was unconscious or not being seen so that you can embrace it and bring greater authenticity to your life. Together these create the perfect environment to not only talk things over with those involved but also to begin planning together.

You are always a deep well of emotions which is where your power resides, the only thing that you must remember is that sometimes for you to be soft you also must be strong. Embrace what it is you are looking to navigate or create in this area of your life and then be open to the universe conspiring to help you create it.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon in Aquarius will be tapping into the truth within your heart today. This is your source of energy as you are known for being able to follow that part of yourself at all costs. The thing that can affect that though is if things did not turn out romantically how you would hope you often shut down this part of yourself.

When you have done that in the past what you shut down is also your inner compass.

You must not only feel like you can follow your heart but allow yourself to do that because that is what will help lead you in the right direction.

You are a fire sign and are known for being boisterous or dramatic when it comes to what you want and even who you love. But because that heart is involved there is a great sensitivity there. Getting hurt emotionally is one of your greatest fears even if you may act like you are always fine.

Today with the Moon in Aquarius it gives you a chance to reconnect to that emotional place within yourself. This will allow you to feel stronger than you have in some time as well as to feel more at peace with the way that things have played out.

Together with Venus it instills not just hope but healing within yourself that allows you to see that the new beginning you have been dreaming about has finally arrived.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.