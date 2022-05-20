If there's something that can go wrong today, it will probably have something to do with love, the lack of it, the desire for it, and some random feelings of hopelessness when it comes to it.

Today's a day of mixed signals and passive-aggressive communication. This implies that we may feel apprehensive about saying our real feelings, and in withholding, we may end up suffering even more.

This is the day when if you don't say what's on your mind, you will end up more depressed than ever before.

We've got three special transits that will either make or break our day today, and those events are Moon square Uranus, Sun conjunction Mercury, and Moon sextile Venus.

When these three 'spices' are added to our daily 'soup' we can expect that soup to taste like frustration, stifling feelings, and accidentally revealed truths. This is the day when many of us say, "Oops." Simply that. Oops.

Because of the Sun's conjunction with Mercury, we feel very optimistic about who we are and what we want; so much so, that we now feel confident enough to share what's on our minds. Where this goes wrong is in the 'who' we share this important info with.

This is the day where we need to make sure that we say what's on our minds to the person who needs to hear it most, rather than the person who will turn our words on us at a later date. This day has a part two involved, as a direct result of saying the wrong thing to the wrong person at the wrong time.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes, Saturday, May 21, 2022:

1. Taurus

You feel stuck today, and that's due to Moon square Uranus' effect on your psyche; you feel like you need to do something, act, work, something — but you are equally as stuck in a rut as you are willing to move out of it.

You're torn today between wanting to accomplish something magnificent and wanting someone else to do it for you. You may also accidentally take out your frustrations on someone who seriously doesn't deserve it, like your loved one, or child.

Romantic moments don't happen easily today, and there's a good chance that they will come up, but you might ruin the moment with your mood, which is OK because your mood is what rules your day today.

You get what you want today because what you want is to be left alone to stew in some vat of misery that exists only in your mind.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The first thing that's going to put you off today is the fact that you thought today was the 'big day' and that some plan was supposed to happen today, when in fact, it's not on for today. What's worse is that the big event may have happened already, which makes you feel like a bum.

How did you not know when the big thing was supposed to take place? How did you miss this? Well, you did, and the idea that you can be so 'imperfect' makes you mad — at yourself. It will be impossible to reach you today as you will take refuge in your mind, where you feel like a pirate that's run amok.

This is where your partner enters, only to do a radical about-face just to avoid anything to do with you as soon as they catch on. Your mood is foul and you're not up for sharing it with others, so your motto of the day is, "Abandon hope all ye who enter here."

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Hypersensitivity is already one of your main traits, and with the Sun in conjunction with Mercury on high, you'll be feeling so touchy and irritable that it will be very hard to approach you on this day. Hey, it happens, we all get into these moods, but in your case, you'll probably end up worrying people.

You don't know how to hide or gauge your emotional output and you can be rather drastic at times when you let people know how you're feeling. You might want to dial it back a bit today as you will be coming on so strong and with such an avalanche of negativity in your wake, that it would be best to practice some restraint.

Remember, people love you and they don't want to see you in pain. Do them a favor and don't overact. Deal with your problems, but avoid making them into performance art.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.