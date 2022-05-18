Experience has taught us that there are certain situations that we will just NOT partake in. We know not to walk out into traffic, we know not to lick an electrical socket, and we know that it probably wouldn't be too good an idea to jump up and down on the thin skin of an icy lake on a sunny day.

However, when it comes to love, we all plunge right on in, despite the sharks that loom below the surface.

All that is well and good (well, not really) until we run into a transit like Moon in Capricorn, which actually jogs our memory and lets us recall just how treacherous love can be if we aren't mindful.

Moon in Capricorn is all about practicality; if we think that a love situation is more trouble than it is pleasure, then we know to walk away from it.

This transit also brings out our personal set of standards; we have gained wisdom from past experience, and there is no way that we'd stoop so low again. We have our pride and that's good enough for us.

So, during Moon in Capricorn, between May 18 through 20, we will feel that pride surge in our veins, as we realize that we are more important than making a bad decision in love.

We have learned to trust our instincts, and while pride is oftentimes associated with negativity, in this case, it's our saving grace.

So, it's not that we don't wish to love again, it's that we no longer wish to love the wrong person, at the wrong time, and our pride, in this case, acts as a way for us to discern if love is right or wrong for us, during this season.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Too Proud To Love During The Moon In Capricorn May 19 - 20, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have had it up to here with love and all the drama and letdown it's brought you. Yeah, yeah, you know love is great and all that, but right now, at this point in your life, you're not into having your heart trampled all over.

You can pick and choose amongst lovers if you should happen to want one, but you've really started to enjoy your 'partner-free' existence, and you mean to keep it going for as long as your heart tells you it's a good thing.

You've built up quite a callous when it comes to accepting the love of another person, and this seems to please you; you really aren't looking for love, and so, when love comes a-knocking, during Moon in Capricorn, you'll be pleasantly amused but unavailable.

You know what's right for you, and you're sticking to your guns on this one. Call it pride, or simply 'happy self-protection' — it's YOUR life and if you're 'too proud to love' then so be it.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You won't be sullying yourself today with any of that love stuff. Instead, this day will be dedicated to that which you love to do, like being creative. You are at the place in your life where you feel you know how to live your life without the advice of others.

You are proud of what you've accomplished, and you've learned so many lessons the hard way that you can safely say that you are now forewarned, and forearmed. Stuff like love is just not the thing you want to get into right now. Maybe later, but not during Moon in Capricorn.

Game playing time is over in your book, and that's how you envision all kinds of love. Romance is delicious but might be better off with someone who is both looking for it (which you are not) and able to appreciate it (which you are also not able to.) You are way too proud to love someone else because you feel you need to love yourself first. And that's a work in progress, Leo.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Having the Moon in Capricorn in your sky is like having a protective device in place to prevent you from experiencing pain. In your case, pain is what comes from love; you don't believe it will last forever, but just in case it does, you'd rather have that built-in defense at the ready.

It may take on the form of pride; you are proud to have made it this far without being eaten alive. You are proud to have rolled with the punches (you should see the other guy...) and you are proud to be able to have the ability to stay away from love, as love means trouble to you at this point in your life.

You may get back to it again someday, but for now, you're happy to reject, deny and ignore all advances made towards you, if they are of a romantic nature. Moon in Capricorn makes you feel like life makes sense to you, and with that as your guiding light, how could you go wrong. Stay the course, Scorpio, you're doing just fine.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.