Who says we don't get a second chance when it comes to love and romance? For three zodiac signs, the Moon sextile Jupiter activates an old spark in their relationships on May 19, 2022.

Whether it's about getting back together with someone we broke up with or finding someone exciting to start a new life with, there is certainly the possibility that second chances are both possible and probable.

Especially when we have helpful transits such as Moon sextile Jupiter on our side when Mercury is retrograde.

In order to get a second chance in love, we have to believe that there's still time for us and that we're not all washed up.

We tend to believe that love only comes around infrequently and that if it's to last or hold any kind of importance in our lives, it must rely upon perfect timing.

To be in the right place at the right time with the right attitude — that's what we believe is the doorway to finding the right love.

The funny thing is, love isn't dependent on anything predictable; if love wants in, it gets in, and no amount of prep or anticipation can cause it to happen. In the same regard, nothing can prevent it either.

Love is strong that way — it knows how to reach us, in the same way, it knows the when, where, how, and who, of it all.

So, for those who didn't think love would knock on your door a second time, then it's time to think again; love is a-knockin'.

For some signs of the Zodiac, this day, May 19, 2022, will bring back the idea of hope and a second chance in love because of the Moon sextiles Jupiter in Aries.

And when all this takes place during Mercury retrograde, an ex may come back to start where the relationship left off.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Get A Second Chance In Love During The Moon Sextile Jupiter On Thursday, May 19, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've basically hung up your hat when it comes to love. You've been there and done that, and while the stuff is good, it's become something that you don't feel the need to force into existence. You've loved hard in your life, and while it would be great to have again, you're not pushing the subject; it will come when it comes and if you're open, then you'll receive it.

If not, no biggie. And, it's precisely this detached attitude that's going to act like a magnet for new love and second chances to come your way. With Moon sextile Jupiter, you'll be feeling good about yourself. You're finally in the right place where you don't feel you 'need' another person to complete.

For this reason alone, you'll attract to yourself the right person. Your lack of neediness sets up a foundation for a much more advanced state of love; the kind that isn't built on need and emptiness. You did the work, Cancer, now go out and enjoy the fruits of your labor.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The irony of getting a second chance in love is in the idea that the person who left you flat in your last relationship immediately got a second chance in love, right after they left you. You stood alone and watched as the one person you trusted, abandoned you and then proceeded to hook themselves up with a fine life.

You no longer existed to them, and you had to deal with that fact. It never occurred to you that a second chance might be a nice thing — for you. Instead, you've retreated into a world where nobody can touch you, and if they can't touch you, then they can't hurt you.

On the other hand, you've denied yourself love for way too long a period of time, and with Moon sextile Jupiter above, you may just start to reconsider this whole "I don't need love" thing. Sure, you may not need it at all, but you certainly do love to be in it. Open your heart, Sagittarius, because this transit is giving you a second chance in love and romance. It's up to you to say yes or no.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Moon sextile Jupiter is about to bring you a fresh new look at an old situation...and that would be your present love life. It's lackluster, to say the least, but it's not hopeless. What's happened is that you and your partner have just let things become so mundane and uninteresting that you've both stopped trying.

Oh sure, the love is there, and if you both really put your minds to it, you could probably drag the old spark back into existence. But, you haven't. You've both just settled into a comfortable nothingness where very little grows and inspiration dies along the side of the road.

And that's where Moon sextile Jupiter comes to your rescue. It seems this transit has the ability to jumpstart that spark plug and set the two of you back on a course for romance and excitement. And you really don't need to do much more than be open to the idea that second chances CAN happen. Let it happen, Pisces. Let it happen.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.