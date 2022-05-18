The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Thursday, May 19, 2022

Every now and then, I feel like some kind of Angel of Bad News, when I deliver these 'rough day' astro-blogs. Well, it's time to strap on my wings once again and do the deed.

As they say, it's a dirty job, but somebody has to do it. So ... hark the herald angel singing, "Here are 3 Zodiac signs who will have a rough day ... on May 19, 2022." It doesn't sing too well, I get that.

Anyway, who's up for a rough day? Not me! Not me! But, how about you?

With Mars in conjunction with Neptune, it's pretty hard to be singled out as the person who will have a great day, as this transit tends to get us so angry that we tremble with agitation.

Today is a physically rough day; not tragic, not bound for accidents, but the kind of physical that takes our body along for the ride, and today's ride is all about overthinking things into a state of anger and hostility.

This is the kind of day where if you think too long about a dead topic, like your old relationship, or how much you detest your boss, you will end up having a major headache because of it.

This day insists that if you think negative thoughts, you will feel them in your body, like aches, stiffness, and sluggishness.

It may not be hard to get out of bed, but it will be hard to keep the pace of the day. Our minds will be focused on sad things today.

There are things we cannot undo.

Including things that represent hopelessness for the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Because we have Moon in Capricorn while we have Mars conjunct Neptune, you, Libra, will be feeling it in ways that look like you getting very angry at someone in the workplace.

Mainly, because you find them to be an idiot and cannot tolerate even looking at their face for more than three seconds, but also because you are in a foul mood and this person just happens to be the one to reap the full effect of your scorn.

After a few hours of this day, you may come to realize that it really is YOU who is the trouble here, but pride will give you the go-ahead to continue on, as you've been going with your snappy retorts and your intolerant lack of patience when it comes to just about anyone else who crawls into your line of vision.

If there were a tagline that would go along with your mood today, it would be #everyonesucksbutme. You won't get much support on that one, Libra.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

In your life, people know you as the 'strict but approachable boss' and if they intend to approach you today, during Mars's conjunction with Neptune, they will find another side to you: the mean and nasty grump who says 'NO' to everything.

Yes, this exists, too, and you'll get a chance to flex your stubbornness today in ways that might shock those in your immediate area.

Hey, you're allowed your turn at being the brat, right? Well, today lets you claim that right and make it into a privilege.

You'll be throwing your weight around wherever you go today, insisting that you're right, and making people 're-do' things simply because you can't see the value in their first attempts at getting it right.

You are the ultimate judge today, and no one appreciates your power grab. Fortunately, those in your life know that you'll return to the kind and stable person you once were, only yesterday.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You feel pressured today and you resent it. There's something personal that you have to tend to and you really don't want to have to deal with it.

It could have something to do with family and familial obligation, and for every ounce of its legitimacy, you find it more and more of a burden, rather than an obligation. It seems it's all been left for you to deal with, and you don't have the help you'd like.

Because we have Mars conjunct Neptune, you'll want to retreat into your own private and safe space.

In your private world, everything is dandy, and you are starting to resent having to leave it, for any reason at all.

You've developed a lifestyle that doesn't warm to distractions, and today's familial obligation will have you feeling full-on resentment for family members — especially the ones who seem to disappear, leaving the work for you to do, alone.

