The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, May 19, 2022

Today’s energy will inspire you to break free from whatever rut you have been stuck within.

The Moon in Capricorn will unite with Uranus in Taurus giving you a much-needed boost of courage and confidence to break free from those situations in career, love, or even life that you have felt caged within.

No matter how busy life is, if it is something that resonates with your soul then you will be energized.

But if it drains you then it can often feel like there is no escape.

This comes down to those situations in which you feel like you’re obligated to continue whether from a financial standpoint or even an external pressure that you or others place on yourself.

When this happens, it creates the feeling of being caged.

Today’s energy though is showing you the way out, either through realizing that you are holding the key or that the cage needs to break apart completely for you to get out.

Anything that does not resonate with you or feels like it is placing limitations on you today will have to be released and dealt with.

The difference is though that this will be something you want to conquer today, rather than feeling overwhelmed by it and avoiding it.

Sun in Taurus will align with Pluto in Capricorn which will bring about stable and rational decisions that will allow you to feel highly motivated to see the best way to move through any challenging situation.

With many planets beginning to shift into Aries, right now is all about the action that you chose to take.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Right now, with both the Sun and Uranus in your sign you are being guided to start acting on the changes that you have felt rippling beneath you.

Uranus can be about sudden changes, but it also is one where it is sometimes necessary to play the long game as well. However, the Sun wants to do things now and does not often wait to make a move.

Today the Sun unites with Pluto giving you a much-needed energy boost and the ability to see and call it like it is.

This means that the feelings or beliefs of others will become less important during this time which will let you embrace your truth as you know it and act accordingly.

Uranus in Taurus does connect with the Moon so it should mention a nice awareness about your own feelings regarding what you want and who you want to be a part of this next chapter.

A lot has changed for you in the last few years, which means that there should be a considerable amount of space that you must work with creating the newness that you are dreaming about.

Do not be afraid to take chances to see what works and what does not. This news you do not need a guarantee before you attempt something. You have learned that no matter what happens you will always be fine because you have finally learned who you truly are.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pluto has been moving your sign breaking apart the structures within your life that no longer resonate. This can be what seems like a never-ending process where you are always having to let go of something.

You may have felt like things are being taken away from you and focusing on a loss but that is not what all this has been about. Instead, it is supposed to have you reevaluate what is not working so that you can find out what truly does.

In this, you do have to let things go but it is not a loss, it is simply a rearranging that ends up providing you with more of the life and experiences that you desire.

Today the moon is in Capricorn and connects with Uranus, the planet that is known as the great awakener. This represents a huge turning point for you that has been brewing for some time. It takes time for the pieces to come together but when they do it will be as if now you suddenly cannot see it.

Let this sudden rush fill you with the confidence that you need so that you can start taking new risks. As much as Pluto may have taken away from you, it also wants to give. Allow yourself to receive what this planet of truth wants to fill your life with because you deserve everything that has come to you.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

With the Sun and Uranus both hitting the romantic relationship arena of your life, you are going through a massive transformation of how you love and even who you love. This is the time of your life when you are seeing pieces of a larger puzzle finally fit together which lets you see a bigger truth than you have previously realized.

The Taurus energy of the current eclipse cycle will profoundly affect your relationships, but it also may be needing to do some clearing and healing as part of that.

Today, the Sun and Uranus in Taurus bring action and change together.

This is reaching that point where you are done just thinking about something and instead want to act in some way shape or form that feels like you are acting from that place of growth. Allow yourself to embrace this part of yourself even if you do not necessarily know what direction to move into.

If that is the case, then slow down and tune into yourself today. Take time to figure out what it is that you really want and need or even are craving. Use this opportunity to make your soul happy and it does not need to be a big step, but only be important to yourself. It is the point of action that says, “I am different and there is no going back.”

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.