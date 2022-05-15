The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Monday, May 16, 2022

We've got a Full Moon in Scorpio, and you know how that goes; this is the night where all the crazies come out of the cage they were kept in, in the dungeon.

Or so to speak. It's an odd enough time on Earth whenever it's a Full Moon in any zodiac sign but in Scorpio?

Well, let's just put it this way: if ever we were to NOT get along with people, this would be the day.

On this day — and evening — we will want to make sure that everyone does everything the way we want because this transit makes us think that we've got the answers to all the questions that have ever been.

If we think like that, then it's only natural to assume everyone else is wrong, and that's how this day is going to go.

We think we're right, we force our opinions down the throats of others, and we don't take criticism well AT ALL. So, while we're overreacting to the Full Moon in Scorpio, we also insist that we're not the ones who are overreacting — they are.

"I know you are but what am I?" It's not going to take much to turn a few signs into petulant brats who stomp and whine in order to get their way.

And as for those few zodiac signs, please go easy on the rest of us. If possible, think before you speak and definitely reconsider before you burn someone's house down or ridicule them on social media. Today is the day when people make incredibly regrettable actions.

And Leo, Libra, and Scorpio only come to realize how bad the damage is after the fact.

Hence why Monday, May 16, 2022, comes with rough horoscopes for these three zodiac signs.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It doesn't take much to turn someone into a full-on brat-deluxe, and on May 16, you-know-who be taking liberties in that department as you've never seen them do before. You will watch someone be one of those people who think they can get away with everything, all the time.

They believe that people cannot resist them, even after they've pulled a stunt so ridiculous that everyone around would have to walk away if they were to keep their pride intact.

The day will be hard because you'll watch someone you care about embarrass people and then smile as if they were the cutest person in the world, and how could anyone possibly think they were serious with their insults and embarrassing mentions.

Being a brat, to you, is being adorable, and during the Full Moon in Scorpio, this person will be extra-bratty, but the kicker here is that nobody's going to think they're that cute. It's a rough day for Leos because when you see this, you're going to call them out on their creepy behavior, as opposed to being celebrated for being oh-so-adorbs.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This is the day when things backfire on you. Say, for instance, you want to come across as sexy and seductive; you'll make your move, fully committed to the idea that you are irresistible and what you'll get in return are looks that suggest you are being creepy, not seductive. It seems this day has you missing the point, each and every time.

You feel confident, but you're getting it all wrong and placing your confidence in the wrong areas.

What's happening is that the Full Moon in Scorpio is toying with you, letting you think you're some sleek, sexy thing, when all people seem to see of you is how annoying you are.

You might even be told to back off by someone today, which will blow your mind and shoot your ego down so far that you'll sting. If you want this day to be less than torturous, then do yourself one favor: think before you act.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If only you could harness the energy of the Full Moon that happens to fall in your sign, Scorpio. You can, but on this day, it might be hard to make it work in your favor.

There are several things that you have on your mind today and accomplishing them all is what's on your agenda.

You wake up ready for the world, but you find that the world is not ready for you, and that leads to feelings of anger.

Today is the kind of day where you don't know how to channel that anger, and what ends up happening is that you being to repress it all, which leads to a big blow-up by the time it's evening. Sundown should feel like an emotional war room for you, as you plan your next move in anger.

You will verbally attack an innocent person on this day, and your bitter words will come back to bite you within the day. War word of advice: Retreat. Back off before you take it too far.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.