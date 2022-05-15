The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall In Love Too Quickly During Moon Trine Jupiter, May 16, 2022

Moon trine Jupiter can be a very pleasant transit in love due to the fact that it makes everything seem wonderful, and possible.

Jupiter's influence on our love life is such that if we even see the slightest hint of success, we fall right into the belief that success is inevitable in our relationships.

And when it comes to love and romance, oh boy, this is definitely the transit that makes us feel as though our person of interest is the one, as in — THE ONE.

We are prone to falling in love very quickly during Moon trine Jupiter, and while that might sound like a good thing, it's more of a thing we need to be careful of doing.

To fall in love too quickly is to set ourselves up for disappointment because this heightened state (which is all the more heightened by Moon trine Jupiter) makes us think we're doing the right thing.

We do not see anything but green lights, and that's a false vision; There is such a thing as 'too fast' when it comes to falling in love.

When we fall in love too fast, we become reckless; we see only what's right before our eyes and we don't think things through.

Of course, what makes falling in love so special is partially due to the idea that we throw caution to the wind. But how quickly is too quickly?

Moon trine Jupiter makes us think situations are safer than they are. The impulsiveness that comes with this transit may provide us with hope and a thrill, but it can also just as easily place us into a position or peril if we leap too quickly.

Moon trine Jupiter gives us the false impression that we are safe and secure when we are anything but that.

The three zodiac signs who fall in love too quickly during the Moon trine Jupiter on Monday, May 16, 2022, are Gemini, Aquarius, and Pisces.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

One of the reasons that you may fall in love way too quickly on May 16, during Moon trine Jupiter, is because you've been wanting to be in love for so long and now it's as if you're jumping on the first chance you get to feel that special feeling, once again.

You can hardly believe that there's someone in this world who seems totally open to you.

It's as if they want to fall in love with you, too, and perhaps they already have — but you've already got the wedding date set, at least in your mind.

You are moving way too fast with this and this could be because you feel like the biological clock is ticking.

You do not want to be the one left behind, as you always feel that's your fate. You want to be like everybody else, and even though you'd never admit it, being unique and alone isn't all that it's cracked up to be. Today is the day you fall in love faster than lightning strikes.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

In your head, the only kind of love you ever wish to participate in is the kind that you can fall deeply into, in record time. What's the point of waiting for some magical feeling to occur?

Is it better to wait for a sign that it's the right time to fall in love? Not for you, Aquarius. In your world, you do what you want and you do it quickly, and that covers falling in love.

During Moon trine Jupiter, you'll jump right in when it comes to love and the person you are crushing on? They're going to like it, too.

And of course, they're going to like it because if you're about to fall in love with them, it's only because you pick up on the fact that they're already fallen down the rabbit hole of love, for you.

Sure, you fall in love too quickly, but you're the one living your life and if someone wants to judge the speed by which you fall in love, then WOW, that person really needs to get a life. You be you, Aquarius.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Moon trine Jupiter lets you see the beauty in life in bold, brilliant colors, and with this kind of attitude, it's easy for you to let it spill over onto your love life.

If there's someone you have in mind, someone you like, there's a good chance that they are going to do one little thing that will have you convinced that they are falling madly in love with you.

And for you, Pisces, that's all you need. The minute you get the 'go' sign, you fall hard and fast.

It's what you've wanted as love and romance really make your world seem like a better place. You will fall in love very quickly and without regard to anything else in your life, which could cause a problem.

While it all feels good, in your case, it would be best to think things through a little bit before signing your name on the dotted line. Love is good and spontaneity is lovely, but caution is never a bad thing.

