The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, May 15, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 15, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Aries

Aries, it's good when you can finally talk things through. Now, may feel like all you need is a little less openness and more inner direction. But, don't underestimate the power of open communication even if you're just vocalizing your thoughts. You need to be heard, and when you have someone in your life willing to listen, take advantage.

Taurus

Taurus, you have to invest in yourself. It's not selfish to do little things for you. When it comes to pampering a person, no one does it better than you do. So, take a moment and give yourself some of the same attention you like to dote on others. You need this, and your body needs it too.

Gemini

Gemini, you have standards and there's no real reason for you not to hold them up high. You may have had a down moment where your insecurity was triggered by too much work and not enough me-time. So, you let a toxic person into your life, and now it's time to say goodbye. You don't have to be mean but you can set a boundary and they will get the hint.

Cancer

Cancer, the past can feel so much more powerful than the present, but that's because you've experienced in longer. The past is always there, and so when you spend time reflecting and looking back and what if, be sure to ask yourself the same about the future. What if you could have whatever you wanted in love. Then, what?

Leo

Leo, your friends are there to help restore your heart after a disappointment in love. You need time to heal and think, and learn the lessons you're meant to learn. You have so much to gain from taking this part of your journey slowly. You don't need to rush back into the dating scene. In fact, let love come to you.

Virgo

Virgo, you need respect in order to feel loved and to be loving. So, when you sense someone has decided not to honor you in the same way you do them, it makes your heart go cold. This is the time to speak up, and to share how you feel. You need to be brave, Virgo. so that when you are heard you feel it. And if you are not, you know...

Libra

Libra, you are at a place where you're finally ready to share your life with someone else. You have held back reservedly for some time. But, now you're truly feeling as though this is the time for you to give your heart away. All you need now is to find the right person. So, go looking.

Scorpio

Scorpio, your love life is something that you'd like to see improve. Even if there's nothing really wrong, there's no reason not to experience more depth and love. You have all the things you need inside of yourself to bring romance to a new level. What are you waiting for? Permission? You have it.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you are focusing so much on the details and on being perfect that you're missing the point. Love is messy. It's meant to be imperfect. And, if you don't get it fully right or they don't. You'll survive. You might even get a few laughs out of the process.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Capricorn

Capricorn, you have so many wonderful ideas and plans on how to make this weekend special. Don't let yourself become lazy and not follow through. Change is always tough at the beginning, but once you get up and get going, you'll be so glad to have reclaimed this part of your love life with an adventure.

Aquarius

Aquarius, you are in a position to make changes to your home. You have a lot of great ideas, and even if you don't know where to start, you're ready to begin looking at your choices. Why not include your mate, even if you're not ready to move in together just yet.

Pisces

Pisces, your home and heart are in the same place. You have so much to give, and you need stability. Right now, things have been less than that for you. So, it's on you now to find what you need on your own. You might come to love the independence you feel when you do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.