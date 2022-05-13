Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 14, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Saturday, May 14, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.
The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, and this brings attention to the Death tarot card which implies endings and closure.
The numerology of the day is a 7, the number of completion.
All these symbols resonate with the astrology and tarot of Saturday.
We are in a season of endings, and this is going to be punctuated by the Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio which arrives in just two days.
How will this affect your zodiac sign this Saturday? Read on to find out.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Chariot
Aries, today will bring its own challenges and you may feel tempted to give up. Before you vow to drown yourself in your favorite food and binge watch TV, remind yourself of all the things you have accomplished in the past. This mountain really is just a molehill. It's nothing compared to the inner strength you hold within yourself.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Sun
Life is about to take a turn for the better. Relationships improve. Your outlook in life improves. Every single thing that went wrong last week finally has turned the corner. And just in time for the weekend, now you can enjoy yourself.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Hermit
Too many things have happened this week, and now it's time for you to detach to allow your nerves to calm down. Everyone needs a break. And even though you may feel as though you ought to push through, rethink your position. You don't need to prove yourself to anyone.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Tower
Too much passion can cause you more trouble than it's worth. You may need to put the brakes on a relationship and take it slower than what you have been doing recently. There's no hurry.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Emperor
Families fight; that's what they do. But, where there is a lot of strife, there can also be a lot of love. So try not to take the attitude personally.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Moon
Someone may flatter you in a way you've always wanted. But be careful not to assume that everything said is true; sometimes people mislead, not intentionally, but to get something they want or need.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles
Use your intuition to make decisions related to money. On paper, a purchase may not make sense, but it could be a smart choice in the long run because sometimes you have to take a risk to get what you want from life.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles
Money is coming your way. You may find that you have to work harder than you planned, however, the payoff is worth all your effort.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Fool
Your stubborn nature can have you thinking you got it all under control. And because of that, you may find yourself missing out on the good advice you need. So when the universe taps you on the shoulder, think twice. Let yourself swallow your pride and use the moment to take in everything you need to have a good day.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Six of Wands
Self-care is important as it will help you be refreshed and able to take your plans and move them forward. When you're rested, everything seems more positive.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Empress
Your confidence is high, and you are in control of your feelings. This is a great position for you to be in. You make smart choices and see things clearly. You are in the driver's seat today.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Two of Wands
You may struggle with making decisions today because there are so many moving parts. But once you have all the answers you need, it will be a lot easier for you to feel comfortable with your choice.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.