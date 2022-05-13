The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, May 14, 2022

Your daily horoscope for May 14, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Moon leaves our relationally oriented Libra sign to enter Scorpio where it is debilitated.

So, our strength comes from within instead of gaining energy from others. And, this can mean a lot of other things, too.

In astrology, what this means plain and simple is that during a Scorpio Moon, our emotional nature can grow dark, and it can also be curious about things related to secrets, death, and if you love horror, spooky films that get your hair standing on the back of your neck.

This is a wonderful time for research, checking out an escape room, or going into your backyard to view the night sky by telescope.

But it's also a dark time for secrets to get revealed, and if you're one of the signs below whose Sun sign speaks to the Moon over the weekend, you'll want to be careful about how you say certain things just to be on the safer side.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, what you don't know can be a problem today. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of secrets. Someone may uncover an interesting detail, and this could be a surprise for you. Expect to feel a strong emotional reaction especially with the eclipse coming soon. You may feel forced to let go of something you no longer need in your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your deepest, most intimate longings become real for you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of commitments. You may feel prepared to take the leap and dig in your heels to complete something with a partner. Expect these choices to cost you something. You may pay in time, money, or with your emotions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Take care of your body as the day may bring stress that causes you to feel like you need some rest and relaxation. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of health. Too many things to do and not enough time to do them may leave you feeling frazzled and a little disappointed in your performance.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Big changes come your way, and it may feel like you are being reborn. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of romance. This is a time for fun, dating, and even flirting. While a flame may not lead to a long-term relationship, you will still have fun in the process.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today dig into your family history. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of home. Old albums, genealogy that you can explore online, or asking a grandparent are great ways to find out about your past. It's a great day to do a photo collage and to catch up with your scrapbooking.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Conversation can feel slightly invasive. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of communication. Someone may try to pry more information than is necessary. You may be used to sharing details and being transparent, but today a little discretion is advised.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You could be receiving a type of gift from someone close to you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of money. So be glad. There are times when asking for help or letting someone you know be your hero works out well for you. Don't reject what you need just because you didn't work for it. Sometimes a thank you is just fine.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's all about you and what you want out of life. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of personal development. Treat yourself to a book you have been wanting to read. Plan ahead, and make sure you take good care of yourself. You will want to do all you can to start putting your life into the order you would like for it to flow.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When you discover how someone really is, it can blow your mind. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of hidden enemies. You may come to realize that people pretend to be what they are not all of the time. Someone you thought was perfect may say they're sorry, but you have to ask yourself why they made those decisions in the first place.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A relationship grows and becomes even more meaningful than you thought it could be. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of friendships. You may feel ready to give someone your heart. But take it slow because there may be some information you will discover later that helps you see why things are not how you want.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Do you want to change jobs? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of career. Do a deep dive into online platforms where new positions are posted. You may discover a career you really want and applying brings good luck to you today.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You discover something new about yourself, that may even surprise you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of beliefs. This is a good time to do some soul exploring and to get to know yourself better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.