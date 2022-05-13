The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Change For Love During Jupiter Sextile Pluto, Saturday, May 14, 2022

Would you change for love? If you are a Gemini, Leo, or Sagittarius zodiac sign, chances are not likely especially when certain transits take place Saturday, May 14, 2022.

There are several transits that could add to our already established stubbornness, and Jupiter sextile Pluto is one of them. In fact, this transit can be incredibly helpful to those who wish to hold their ground, rather than be swayed into wavering by someone else's ways.

In other words, sometimes a person really just wants what they want and they don't need to be convinced otherwise.

This is that time and Jupiter in Aries sextile Pluto is that transit.

For many of us, love is the big, beautiful promise; we believe that in love we will find all the answers, but experience has shown us that it's not always the impetus we need to make changes in our lives.

And when we know it's time to make a radical, personal change, we can do one of two things: we can change according to our plan, or we can do what our partner wants us to do, which oftentimes isn't exactly what WE want to do.

And so, there will be moments in a relationship where we simply do not wish to change for our partner. We don't want to do things their way and we don't want their opinion on what we do either.

We are content to have a lovely relationship based on love and respect, but certain things do come with limitations, and during Jupiter sextile Pluto, we will absolutely not want to budge on that which we find important.

Our romantic mate might not see it that way, but they are not us. We refuse to change for love because we are indeed the ones who know best when it comes to what makes us happy, complete, and free.

So, for Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius, Saturday, May 14, 2022, is no time to change for love.

And, Jupiter sextile Pluto only proves that point for them.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The main reason you refuse to change for love is that you don't believe your change is up to someone else's discretion.

They may be your love or your friend, it doesn't matter. You are the one who decides what you do, and that really applies most to matters of love.

During Jupiter sextile Pluto, you will feel as though it's up to you as to what you wish to do with your life and as long as you're treating your partner with love and respect, they shouldn't have to ask you for more. In fact, you resent them for interfering. You feel like you don't need an intervention, so why the heck are they getting up in your grill like this?

You love your person but you are about to tell them to back off and mind their own business. You have made it clear: You're not changing for love. They can take it or leave it. It's on them now.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

During Jupiter sextile Pluto, you will come into your own power and that power will feel so good that you won't want it to ever stop. This means that you are feeling successful; you've done the right thing by yourself and you plan on continuing along this path because apparently, it's working.

Your partner, however, would like to see some changes in you as they believe you can be more than who you are now. Just the idea that they think this way puts you off; are you not giving them all the love they need? Well hell yes you are, and you will continue to do so.

Then, why oh why must they foist their opinion on you, suggesting that you need change?

What they believe is their own truth, though it has nothing whatsoever to do with you. You'll be the judge of how much you need to change and if you find that no change is necessary, then you'll stick to your plan. Why change when you feel you are in top form right now, as is?

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Let's just put it this way ... you've tried to change for love and you ended up hating yourself for it. You simply are not the person to do something you don't want to do, and even though you're all for keeping the peace within a romantic relationship, you're just not into changing into some ideal that's on someone else's mind.

You can only be you and you really don't want to be changed, improved, or upgraded. You like being you, just as you are, and you find that being you should be enough for someone else, as well.

So, during Jupiter sextile Pluto, when your partner asks you to change because they believe their version of change is what's best for you, you will feel disturbed and burdened. The last thing in the world that you want is for someone to interfere in what you believe is your successful lifestyle. You like being you and you aren't going to let your lover change you. That's that.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.