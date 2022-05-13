The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Saturday, May 14, 2022

Three signs of the zodiac are about to see a rough day in store for them, and while these three signs won't be the only ones to experience the hostile takeover that comes with transits, Moon square Pluto and Moon in Scorpio, they will certainly be the ones who 'think' that this day has it in for them.

This day, May 14, 2022, has many of us slated for depression and negative thinking. Sorry to say this, but it's a Dark Day in Human Town.

With the Moon in Scorpio, we are looking at people who try very hard to achieve something, and the failure they reap because they try too hard.

Say for instance you really want something to happen, as in your romantic relationship for instance. You try very hard to impress your person and you end up accidentally insulting them to the point of no return. How did things get so out of hand so quickly, and why?

Because Moon square Pluto is keen on messing with people's 'plans' and gets a big laugh out of the chaos caused by its presence in the sky.

The thing about Moon in Scorpio is that it gives us the feeling that we are more than we are, meaning, we might think we have the goods today when, in fact, we are lacking everything it takes. And for some signs, this will show up in the form of thinking we're the sexiest and most seductive person on earth only to find out that everyone is laughing behind our back. Wow, not fun.

So, keep these things in mind if you are one of the three zodiac signs below who will have a rough horoscope on May 14, 2022.

Saturday may be a doozy, and here's why.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What's up today for you, Taurus? You'll be dealing with someone who has an inflated sense of self-confidence based on all the wrong ideas. In fact, they are going to be so adamant about being 'right' today that if you could (which you won't) you'd like to run away in terror. Because today, the truth is everyone comes across as too much. And, you've had enough.

Everything today is over the top and annoying and while you might act like you think it's cute when they behave this way, the truth is you don't.

You're working that Moon in Scorpio energy to what you think is your advantage, however, you can't wait for the day to pass. So, what you're going to end up getting out of this day are isolation and disappointment. But what's worse is that you won't understand why. The reason you want to get away from people today is that you are stubborn, and you won't budge from your get-it-done attitude, and that is just who you are. Loyal to a fault.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You're the lucky giver of the Poser of the Year award, and today is the day when it all becomes quite obvious that you're dealing with someone who is insincere to the point of people catching on to their games.

Today you will be calling someone out.

Because Moon in Scorpio tends to instill confidence in people, those who have been terrified of others in the past feel the need, today, to make them feel the pain of their insincerity.

As a Sagittarius, you don't see how anyone could possibly be insincere or even a liar, and yet, they have done their share of fibbing in the past, and guess what? Not only you, but other people have caught on.

You not letting anyone get away with it this time. What you call your ability to bring great insight is maybe known as BS, but not today. You're an ascended light source, a true spiritual being, and today shows the world that all you really are the master.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today brings you every reason in the world to stall. Procrastination has become an art form with you, though it's the last thing you'd ever admit to. The thing is, with Moon square Pluto in the sky, what you can't admit to starts to accumulate as denial, and that leads into a deep depression.

You are in denial, Aquarius, and the knowledge of it is starting to ride to the surface.

You used to call this denial caution or mild laziness, but you know the truth, and you certainly do not want to have to admit to it.

So, what is the truth? The truth is that you are afraid of progress. You like to talk about how much you're going to do, but in the end, you tend to sit at home and do nothing. You're all talk, and today makes you feel like maybe that's all you deserve. Of course, you deserve the world, but you will actually have to get up, get out and get busy to make that happen.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.