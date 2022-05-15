The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, May 16, 2022

Today feels intense as the energy from the Lunar Eclipse is still high while the Moon slips into Sagittarius encouraging you to find the freedom you need.

The Lunar Eclipse Full Moon does occur in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, however, just a few hours later the moon then takes a turn into Sagittarius which means there is the energy of this fire sign involved as well.

Scorpio is all about the truth of your emotions while Sagittarius is about seeking through action.

To have the Lunar Eclipse dancing on the cusp of these two zodiac signs makes this an even more powerful time of change.

Following this lunar eclipse, the portal will be closed even though the energies and themes that this brought up will linger through the rest of the month.

What eclipses bring up isn’t always what you would anticipate, so making sure to keep your eyes and heart open to possibilities is important.

This is especially true as the Moon in Sagittarius will divinely cross paths with Jupiter now in Aries bringing in expansive energy.

It can be intimidating to feel all of your feelings, but this transit not only puts you in touch with them it also shows you how to expand and build a life based on seeing clearly with your eyes wide open instead of avoiding what feels too big.

As you move through the day there will be fearless energy coming in which will help you realize that it was never that creating the life you desired was impossible but only that you had to start seeing it through the perspective of possibility.

When you’re no longer afraid of change is also when you’re finally able to start creating it.

So, here's what this all means for the three zodiac signs who have the best horoscopes on Monday, May 16, 2022.

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Lately, it’s felt like your luck is starting to turn. After feeling lost or even just overwhelmed by everything that life was bringing your way, you are not entering a space where you will be able to move full speed ahead with everything that you have been dreaming of for the past few years.

Today is a big part of that energy. Not only is Jupiter now in Aries, a fellow fire zodiac sign representing determination and passion which lights up the way in which you express yourself to the world, but the Moon also shifts into Sagittarius just after the Lunar Eclipse is exact.

This is huge energy for you. In the past, you’ve often experienced personal doubt or imposters syndrome which has derailed dreams and caused you to backtrack to your comfort zone.

But all of that is truly outdated. From now until the end of October this is a time to say yes to yourself and your dreams, to not hold back any longer, and to realize that anything is possible if you follow through on what is required to create it.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Everything is about to get supercharged for you. Not only are you experiencing the rush of so many planets being in your zodiac sign, Jupiter, the planet of abundance being one of them, but you are also experiencing an extremely beneficial energy today.

This is thanks to Jupiter and the Moon teaming up which will have you going deep into your emotions about what you feel and even more importantly about what it is you genuinely want.

If there is anything that you have been trying to talk yourself out of recently, then this energy, especially today will make that impossible.

The key here is to believe in yourself. You are a zodiac sign that likes to move full speed ahead so when you hold yourself back either from thinking that something cannot be accomplished or by doubt you take away an essential part of yourself.

On your journey, you learn that it is important to think through things, but it is not always an issue of being impulsive, sometimes it is also about making sure that you are not entering that dangerous zone of overthinking something because you are hoping to get a different answer. This is the time to trust yourself and even more importantly, to trust your feelings.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You know that this year is a big one for you. With the eclipses in your zodiac sign this year it is going to be hard to miss the changes that the universe is guiding you to embrace and even to create.

This is just the first one in that series that occurs today so while you may be hoping or expecting something big to shift today, you would be wise to look within yourself first.

This eclipse will hit upon how you see yourself, what you believe and even what you see as being possible for your life.

As you move through this energy recognize that it is the foundation for what comes next. You have been on an intense journey this year where you have been able to see just how much you have grown and are no longer the person that you used to be.

But to truly be in the space to start moving forward in love and the dreams you have for your life; you need a solid foundation.

This is what is being built right now. Before the Moon moves into Sagittarius today, it will unite dramatically with Pluto in Capricorn giving you a much-needed energy boost and sense of optimism.

This is the fuel you need to take yourself and your life to the next level. Now you just need to be patient because all great journeys take time.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.