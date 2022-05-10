During Mercury retrograde, we will notice that a lot of things seem to be 'on again, off again.' Our emotions will be all over the place, and as far as decision-making goes — forget it!

We will make quick decisions and regret them instantly.

It's as if this retrograde brings us only confusion and very little understanding. This is where we can get into some serious trouble in our love lives if we don't step back and witness our actions.

Rash moves and impulsivity come with this powerful transit, and that also implies that we could do ourselves damage if we don't at least TRY to keep an even keel.

You'll notice that your feelings toward ex-lovers run the gamut of emotion; on one hand, you might end up spending the entire retrograde thinking of this person with love and regret, while on the other hand, you may end up challenging this ex of yours in a way that puts them on the spot.

For some zodiac signs, this retrograde is going to be ONLY about the ex, how we love them, how we hate them, how they destroyed our lives, and how we can't live without them.

So, go ahead and get mad, once again, at the ex you were once madly in love with.

Go cancel them out of your life and then make it seem like an accident when you suddenly realize you didn't want to block them that hard.

Block your ex and then unblock them, seven or eight times, just to prove that you have the control, which of course, you don't have, thanks to Mercury retrograde. Block on, block off, block on...block off!

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who UnBlock Their Ex During Mercury Retrograde Starting May 11, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You're all about love and peace, and to prove it, you're going to act the part of the 'bigger person' when it comes to you and an ex of yours. You are with someone else now, and you're happy with your life as it is, and your happiness makes you feel confident about just how involved you'll allow yourself to be with someone in your romantic past.

You are upfront and honest with your current partner; you are going to 'unblock' your ex just to be nice.

With Mercury in retrograde, you'll not be able to tell just what a bad move this will be, but your heart is in the right place.

You are in the 'forgiving' state of this past relationship and you believe that you should unblock your ex, simply to show the white flag. It's a good thing you still have the option to block them again because you'll be doing that, too.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's as if every retrograde stereotype has been set aside for you to enact today, Gemini, as you move from indecision to finicky behavior to saying all the wrong things at the wrong time. Yup, you've won the retrograde lotto, and today you'll prove to us all just how flippant and cold you really can be.

Today, you will be reminded of someone you once loved, and how they left you for this, that, and the other reason.

You didn't like being left (who does?) and you've resented them all this time. Today gives you the idea of opening the doors to them, meaning, unblocking them so that YOU can beg them to come back to you or not exactly in those words.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

What's up is this: you want your ex back and your pride won't let you show them this, so instead you'll unblock them, insult them while the gate is up, and then so slink into the corner while you wait for them to hopefully pay attention to you again.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

In a statement of autonomy, you'll be unlocking your ex (again) in an attempt to own your life without having to answer to anyone else. What's meant here is this: you blocked your ex because it was expected of you to do so, and you listened.

You took the advice of others, and you blocked the heck out of this person whom you once loved.

But, was that really what you wanted to do? No, it wasn't, and with Mercury retrograde ready to back up your worst 'next' moves, you will unblock your ex and open the door for them to return to your life if they so choose.

It will be a big moment for you, too, sitting there, with your finger hovering over the 'unblock' button, wondering whether this is the right move or not. The retrograde may not give you what you want, but at least you'll be able to say, "I did it my way." And good on you, for that.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.