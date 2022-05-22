The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, May 23, 2022

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 23, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Aries

Love isn't supposed to be a popularity contest, Aries. Just because a person has lots of friends does not mean that they will be safe with your heart.

You have to trust in your feelings when there's a red flag you see in your relationship. Some things just don't show up around others because they aren't so close.

Taurus

Your heart will heal, Taurus. It takes time to get over heartbreak, and even when you finally think you've made it to the other side of hurt feelings, they resurface.

You are going through the toughest part of this healing journey, and for now, it can be so painful, but tomorrow ... the dawn of a new day.

Gemini

Share what you feel, and then let fate decide the rest. You have been holding your emotions inside for too long. Resisting love can lead to a place where you wonder when it will be the right time to speak your truth.

You may find that that window of opportunity you've hoped for arrives, and it gives you the chance to open up and see where your relationship is headed.

Cancer

Try not to let someone's opinion push you to despair. When two people fall out of love, there's a window of time where the hurt leads another to think that it's better to pretend there never was any real depth to the relationship.

Be confident within yourself even if the person you held in such high regard has decided to diminish the truth of your time together.

Leo

Love can be confusing, but today brings you an opportunity to gain insight into your relationship problems when you speak about them to a good friend.

A good friend can help you to understand another person's point of view due to their distance from the matter. This can be so good for you.

Virgo

You can tell if someone cares for you or not by the way that they act. Are you making excuses for someone's behavior?

You may struggle to accept the truth because that's not how you would handle your feelings. But, if you see someone's words not aligning with their actions, believe what you see more than what you have heard.

Libra

Never lose faith in love, Libra. People can hurt one another, but love itself is real.

There are all sorts of paths to romance, and when one relationship does not work out the way you hoped it would it can lead you to think they are all going to be that way.

This was a stepping stone to growth and learning. You will heal and one day love again.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Scorpio

Scorpio, don't fixate on the past. After a relationship comes to an end, you may replay your memories over and over again. This does no good for you as being obsessed about your ex only holds you back from your future. With time, you will see that precious memories do not mean forever.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, it's never too late to make a change in a relationship. When two people decide they want to be together, they can move mountains even though it's hard. If you and your partner wish to make things work, don't worry if it seems impossible for things to get better right now. There's always darkness before things get better.

Capricorn

Capricorn, every home needs places that people can go to have space. Even lovers who are close require some private time. Focus on taking steps to build into your relationship routines that encourage healthy boundaries and quality time together and apart.

Aquarius

Aquarius, you may feel a little more romantic and want to express your feelings in writing. Today is perfect for writing poetry, watching romantic films, and sharing your deepest emotions for someone you love.

Pisces

Pisces, never underestimate the power of photographs. Surround yourself with images that remind you and your partner how magical your relationship can be. Make it a point to take important photos off your phone and put them in a frame on a wall where you can see them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.