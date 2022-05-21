The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, May 22, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 22, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Aries

You're not the insecure type, but today you may find yourself wondering why things are a certain way — and blaming yourself in the process. It can be hard to take responsibility for a ghost of a feeling you can't define.

So, when you start to beat yourself up emotionally because a text comes in later than you expect it to or a person does not call when you felt they should have, it's OK. Remind yourself that sometimes fear plays games and today, you need to not go there.

Taurus

You may find yourself with some sudden free time and wonder which friend is available to hang out with to have some fun.

However, today may be harder than usual to find people to connect with for one reason or another. Use your time to refuel, rest and relax. Some spiritual work and soul searching can be wonderful for you.

Gemini

You put someone on a pedestal and they eventually have to fall off. You find yourself in a situation where the imperfection of a friend or loved one startles you into reality.

But, there's charm and grace when you can see into their heart. This is what unconditional love is.

Cancer

You are so sweet, that sometimes this gets the best of you. Relationship lines get blurred and you may find it hard to establish boundaries with others today.

Even though it's hard to say you can't do something or that you lack the time, be clear. Try not to send mixed signals today.

Leo

A secret affair or some sort of crush can get revealed to you this weekend.

You may find that your heart is wide open to explore the darker side of love where things aren't well-defined. Going with the flow can be exciting to you. A part you may not care what the future holds because you want to live in the now.

Virgo

Commitment is what you define it as being. You may decide that you don't want a traditional kind of love. You may long for less structure and desire to try new things that others don't ordinarily do.

Maybe you want to work remotely or adopt a child. This weekend, these are wonderful topics to bring up with your partner to explore where you both stand.

Libra

It's the day-to-day routines in love that make your life sweet. From picking up flowers to cooking your favorite meal.

Your day is calling for something predictable and to establish joy in the small moments that bring a sense of security and peace to your love life.

Scorpio

Romance takes things to a new level, and you easily get caught up in the newness of things.

You have a wonderful desire to try something off the beaten path. Maybe a midnight stroll or a walk along the beach to stargaze with your partner can be the perfect way to close out the day.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your home life may feel slightly chaotic lately. This is where positive illusions help you to pull through and find peace amidst the madness.

You'll find that you look for things that you appreciate in others more than usual. Your graceful forgiveness can be the one thing that helps turn tension into a state of hope.

Capricorn

Capricorn, lies can feel like deep betrayals. You may find that you catch someone telling a half-truth and it can hurt you deeply.

This is when you'll want to understand why someone would try to not feel comfortable telling you what they really feel. It's time to get to the heart of the matter.

Aquarius

Aquarius, invest in your love life in a way that you may not ordinarily do. Do something creative. Be inventive with your show of affection or display of adoration. Catch your partner by surprise. Be unpredictable!

Pisces

Pisces, it's all about you today as the Moon enters your zodiac sign. You feel things deeply and you care with all your heart. You may shed happy tears, but also learn how to let go of what hurt you so you can make more room for new love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.