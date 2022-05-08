Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 9, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Monday, May 9, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.



Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, May 09, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Put your thinking cap on, Aries. You are the go-to person to help solve problems and come up with creative solutions.

Your mind is sharp and able to perceive all that's happening which makes you a huge help to friends and coworkers.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Are you hoping someone will take the lead? You have been patiently waiting for things to manifest in your life.

But, sometimes the only way you get what you want or need is for you to create your own luck by taking drastic steps to get there.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Have you taken a step back from a situation?

Perspective can be gained easily when you have allowed yourself to be removed from the emotional aspect of a problem.

It's amazing what can happen when you are no longer attached to the outcome.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Things seem to solve themselves, and you may not even have to take swift action. You may find that you're unable to perceive how to get out of a situation you entered because you compromised. This can be hard to accept, but when you are ready to do the right thing, the opportunity to step into the truth will manifest.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are nature's way of closing one door to open a window.

A fresh new adventure comes your way, and even though it begins on the tail of sorrow, you'll find that you're much happier because you allowed your life to take turns when needed.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Everyone faces temptations at times. You may struggle to say no or to let go of a vice that you know is doing more harm than good.

It can take time to finally break free from an addictive pattern, but with each relapse or slip into old ways of thinking, you become stronger and more resolved to not do that again.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You have a wonderful knack for getting things started. Today, you inspire change in the right ways.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Good things are coming to you, and because you love to help others, karma is planning to repay you for all the great things you've brought into the lives of others.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You are ready to take charge of a situation, and your courage is inspiring to those who are observing your stamina and grit.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

A problem can leave you feeling like you are in a losing situation, but a turn of events can bring things back into your favor.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have all the talents and skills you need to make what appears to be a miracle happen in your life. You are able to pull together resources and use them in the right ways.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You are in an emotionally strong place, and the closure and healing you need is coming to you at the perfect time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.