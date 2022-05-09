The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, May 10, 2022

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 10, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Aries

Passion is so important to you, Aries. When Venus is nearing a critical degree in your sign, you may find yourself at a turning point where compromise is not in your vocabulary. Be open to talking through your emotions with your partner to see how you may work through this tough time in your love life.

Taurus

You are ready to let go of the past, Taurus. Experiences can bring up bad feelings, but that does not mean you have to remain thinking about them. It's time to resolve matters and to allow the important healing you need to begin.

Gemini

Your desire to have intimate connections is growing, Gemini. Give yourself the time you need to cultivate important moments with your partner. Sometimes it's good to let your guards down a little when you think you've found someone you would like to love to test out the waters.

Cancer

Your career can keep you feeling too busy for love, Cancer. Make time to enjoy moments together when you have a chance. They don't have to be fancy but be fully present when they happen.

Leo

Your faith in love grows, Leo. There can be reasons to have felt like things were not where you wanted them to be. But, this is a new chapter of your life and one worthy of you getting excited over.

Virgo

You learn something new, Virgo, and it can be a surprise to you. There is always new information to receive. So allow yourself a chance to accept the truth and to be accepting of a situation, even if it's one you wished was not happening.

Libra

You are ready to take the leap and jump into a relationship, Libra, and the desire can feel sudden to you. This is a wonderful season of your life where your relationships can grow in ways you had never imagined but always hoped could happen.

Scorpio

Good love is what you crave, and you long for healthy relationships that involve balanced interaction and exchanges of power. So, don't compromise when you are dating. It's OK to wait out for what you know can be, but have not found yet.

Sagittarius

Your heart is in the right place, and you are ready to express your romantic nature without fear. It can be scary to try and love again after being hurt, but the chance you take can be one of the best choices you make this year.

Capricorn

Your home life can feel a bit more intense lately, and this could be a time where there's a bit of quarreling.

So, be patient with yourself and others. There can always be more opportunities to discuss what's happening to come to a place of agreement and harmony.

Aquarius

Keep certain things short and brief. You may not need to go too far into the details unless you think it's needed.

Oversharing can have the same outcome as under sharing. So, be mindful of how your choices in conversations could affect the feelings your partner has about your time together.

Pisces

You could focus too much on what you have and not realize you've forgotten to count your blessings.

So, when you feel down and out or as if things aren't the way you want them to be, start from a place of gratitude. You'll be so thankful to know that your heart responds to this kind of self-love in an amazing way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.