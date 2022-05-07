The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, May 8, 2022

Your daily horoscope for May 8, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, May 08, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The time is now, Aries, and when a moment passes, it's gone. The Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of passion.

This is a critical point in your life where you can choose to be happy. What direction do you need to take? Are you already on the right course?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's always nice when you can do things you are familiar with. Sometimes change is unnecessary.

The Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of home, which encourages you to be proud of the life you've built for yourself. So even if you're not exactly where you want to be, you're on the way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be careful how you share your thoughts. The Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of communication, and sometimes words can come across harshly.

Try to deliver your message to others with a little softer approach. You may benefit from a gentler strategy while you want to be taken seriously.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have to save a little bit and spend more frugality. The Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of money.

This may not be a good time to rush a necessary purchase. Instead, do your homework and make sure you get the most for your hard-earned cash.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The time to do something for yourself is now, Leo. The Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of personal development. The only way to self-improvement is to be conscientious of your actions.

No one is going to do it for you. You have to initiate your growth and put in the effort.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Someone shows their true colors, and you may not like what you see. The Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of hidden enemies.

People have a strange way of revealing who they really are when you least expect it. So when you feel as though you're not where you want to be or with whom, trust your inner voice.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You will want to be there for someone in need, Libra.

The Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of friendships, and a good friend may be going through a challenging time right now. Your compassionate words of encouragement go a long way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Get your professional front-facing information career-change ready. The Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of social status. Update your LinkedIn or schedule a post that's interesting to read.

If you've not had your resume done professionally but think you'd like to improve what you have, start looking for quotes. Today's a great day for polishing up and updating your resume and cover letters, especially if you're not looking for a job.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

What you think and feel could be challenged by others, and it could be hard for you to let go of the argument, Sagittarius. The Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of beliefs.

The best way to view this rift is to see how debates and arguments over spirituality benefit you. These moments keep you sharp and help you fine-tune your own internal system so that you can safeguard it from attack and pass it on to those who depend on you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the cat is out of the bag, and someone may have said more than they ought to have.

The Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of secrets, and an important lesson about trust comes your way. It may be a tough pill to swallow, but necessary for your internal and external growth.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Do you feel like staying together or breaking up? The Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of commitments.

It's normal to feel like the challenges are everything you thought you and your partner agreed on. However, it may be time to make new compromises and see how you can show support to one another.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Stick to your daily regime, and make things flow more easily when you need to make changes.

The Quarter Moon in Leo activates your solar house of routines. So, this allows you to see your life with an intelligent eye on the details. You may become fortunate that financial help comes through for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.