The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Sunday, May 8, 2022

​What's about to make this day a rough one for certain signs of the Zodiac lies in the fact that we are being influenced by Moon square Uranus.

The Moon square Uranus known to cause 'disturbances in the Force' and the Quarter Moon in Leo, which is the transit that gives us hope, only to take it away if we don't act on it promptly.

This day comes with pressure.

We will feel the need to accomplish, set things right and create some kind of security for ourselves.

There will be feelings of desperation on Sunday, May 8, 2022, and some of us will feel it more than others.

On May 8, we need to prepare ourselves for the onslaught of misinformation that is heading our way, and for the detached attitude that we'll need because the truth of this day is all about how we react.

If we feel that everything in our world is suddenly too much, then we manifest that energy tenfold, making our day even worse than it needs to be.

However, and fortunately, the same kind of manifestation power comes to us when we think good thoughts, so try to keep it uplifted, if possible.

As far as detachment goes, there's something to the Quarter Moon in Leo that makes us think things are more important than they are, which could make us make the worst moves at the most inappropriate time.

For this reason, we need to know when to pull back, detach, so to speak, so that we don't end up being throttled around by our own poor sense of timing.

Three zodiac signs: Aries, Virgo, and Libra get rough horoscopes on May 8, 2022.

May 8 presents us with the ultimate 'think before you speak' day, and we should heed that warning.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are all about hope on this day, and that could be dangerous as you might have a little too much invested in something that might not necessarily pan out for you. You'd love to believe that good, hard effort gets you the gold.

Sometimes things don't work out exactly as we planned in life. Even the best efforts can, on occasion, turn out to be bitter disappointments. What you'll be dealing with today is the concept of disappointment and how badly you wish to not feel such a thing.

Still, failing is on your mind to such a degree that you might just end up manifesting it, much to your distaste. With Moon square Uranus, many Aries people will feel the need to break free from tradition and expectation. What may very well happen; your actions may lead you further into the pit of confusion and attachment.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If there's one thing you really had it with, it's days that promise disappointment. You've had your share of them, and you do not think that this is the way it goes for you, as if you've been singled out for hardships, and you can't shake the curse.

Well, don't worry, there is no curse on your head, but there is the persistent nagging feeling that comes along with Moon square Uranus. It makes you feel like quitting your job, walking out on your family, and running away with the circus.

In fact, all you'll be feeling today is the need to rebel.

Because you can't rebel without destroying your life, you just get into a foul mood that lets everyone around you know that you're not in the mood for ANYTHING.

You are one hundred percent conscious of how you are being taken advantage of at work. And you do nothing about it, which makes everything seem even harder for you.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This is when you lose something, like an auction or an investment deal. It's financial, and it's not good. This isn't to say you're about to lose a ton of money on this day.

Still, because of Moon square Uranus and the Quarter Moon in Leo, you're about to make a costly mistake, which you will definitely regret in the days to come. The upside is that it's purely materialistic. That means you are still alive, healthy, and surrounded by good, loving people.

What you are not going to have on your side during this time is discretion, the ability to choose properly, or the good sense to pull out of a bad deal when it's staring you in the face.

Pride really rules this day for you, and that Leo vibe makes you feel like you're always right about whatever you do. Today's ego burner will come in the form of knowing you made a serious mistake and that you'll have to pay for it. Yikes.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.