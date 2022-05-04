The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, May 5, 2022

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 5, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, May 05, 2022.

Aries

Aries, love can require you to compromise, and yes, it can be hard to do. You may be at odds with your family today regarding what you want.

In fact, there can be something about your love life that does not make sense to the rest, but for you this is everything and that's all you need to know.

Taurus

Don't bring up the past, Taurus. Sometimes the past is there for a glimpse and to teach you something important. But, it's so hard to recall all the details of what happened precisely.

So, to bring it up again can teeter on a foolish game. You're better off remaining in the moment and taking the lessons you've learned into the present and future.

Gemini

Your friendships are a wonderful value to your life. When you're single, it can be lonely, but the relationships that are there for you no matter what can help make this time easier.

Call people. Let them know you're there. Invite a friend to hang out and enjoy good company.

Cancer

Respect is so important in loving relationships, Cancer. You set the standard for how you allow others to treat you.

Even if you feel like you were unable to set clear boundaries, it's never too late to start again. The moment is always now for what is rightfully yours: a healthy relationship.

Leo

You learn what you need to learn when the time is right, Leo. Love is one of those amazingly patient teachers that help you to see yourself when it's the right time.

And, if it takes you a while to be ready to be that person to someone you care about, you don't have to rush forward. You can learn and grow with each opportunity that arises.

Virgo

Secrets of the heart are meant to be kept until it's safe to reveal them, Virgo. It can feel like you have to catch someone up on all your history to show them who you are.

But, you are always everything you've been through. And, just knowing you at the moment is enough. Your past is meant to stay where it is now — the rearview mirror of your life.

Libra

You can love someone without having to say so. There are no rules about when it's right to admit you love a person you are dating.

So, when you feel unsure if you are ready to share how you feel, don't push yourself. Do things when they feel right for you, and the moment is perfect.

Scorpio

The beauty of love is that you don't have to earn it. You deserve to be loved for who you are right now, by whoever says they care about you and your well-being.

People show their true colors by how they act. So, pay attention to what is done more than what is said.

Sagittarius

Romance is wonderful, Sagittarius, and it does not have to conflict with stability.

You can have all that you want and need in a loving relationship without needing drama or people to leave you feeling insecure. You are allowed to have it all.

Capricorn

Your home life was meant to be whatever it is you have pictured in your mind, Capricorn, so safeguard it.

When someone's vision of family is different than your own, you can learn to grow together or decide that it's best to be just friends.

Aquarius

Your words hold so much power, Aquarius, so when you feel as though you aren't being heard, don't let that be what silences you.

There are so many moving parts to a healthy relationship. It's your time to learn how you and your partner can be best friends, as you strive to be better lovers.

Pisces

You invest time in things you feel are worthy of your attention, Pisces.

So, when you feel like you're not really invested in a relationship anymore, it's better to just admit the truth and try your best to break up as kindly as you can.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.