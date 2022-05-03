The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes, May 2- 8, 2022

The month of May inspires fresh new thoughts, as well as hope for a beautiful new season. And while things may not always work out as we'd wish them to, May seems to be able to take our woes and troubles and make them seem bearable. There's just something about this month that makes us feel as though we won't be let down. This also implies that is we run into a few hard times here or there, we'll endure, and we'll get past them.

This week brings such a trial, for some. While we do have a few opposition transits that may cause an upset now and then, what happens to us during this first week of May will be something we'll deal with promptly.

With Moon conjunction Uranus on the first and Sun conjunction Uranus on the fifth, we are looking at a week filled with emotional land mines; if we take the wrong step, kablooey goes our temper.

And because we have so many Venus transits affecting just about everything this week, we can probably make an assumption that the crazed Uranus-influenced moments that we'll have will have something to do with love.

What might feel inescapable this week is the way Jupiter keeps on pumping up everything both good and bad. Jupiter is so mighty.

We definitely want it on our side, but Jupiter is impartial, and so if its job is to enlarge and expand on everything it comes into influence with, it will do so with all of the negatively charged transits as well. So, big love, big pain this week. What's a human to do?

The three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes, May 2- 8, 2022 are Gemini, Virgo, and Scorpio.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Being particularly sensitive to Venus transits, this week should put you in a somewhat melancholy mood; you miss someone. This week has this missed person front and center in your mind, and all it does for you is bring up feelings of regret.

Were you responsible in any way for the disaster that came out of this friendship or romantic relationship — or were they the person who did this to you?

You just don't know anymore, but you don't like thinking that you had anything to do with its collapse. This is just the beginning of your feelings of deep denial, and as you've experienced in the past, denying responsibility for the things you've done usually catches up to you and plays itself out in your life as self-destructive guilt. This week brings you feelings of guilt and insistent denial.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have high hopes for May and many plans ahead; you wish to accomplish so many things, and while this seems very possible, you may get off to a rocky start during this first week.

Right at the start, you'll quickly adapt to the strong vibe that comes with Venus in Aries, but you'll feel overrun by the Mars energy that comes with it, along with the Moon square Mars, Mars sextile Uranus and Moon trine Mars energy that will seemingly pit others against you.

OK, so that's how it's going to be, is how you'll think. And yes, that is how it will be. This first week will have you battling it out over turf; and the pettiness of the battle will make even you laugh.

Things like fighting over who's a stapler, and who took a longer lunch break than they should be the height of your problems this week, and while they may not sound too terrible, it's the attitudes of the people that surround you that make it all the more ridiculous and painstaking.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your entire week is a result of what happens on the first day of May, as Moon conjunction Uranus meets Venus sextile Pluto for a rumble in the Thunderdome of your mind. What this implies is that you will have so much inner conflict this week that you may come across as unable to communicate; mute.

You want this first week to go as smoothly as anyone else, but your inner state is so congested with nonsense that you'll be doing all you can to calm down by Friday.

Nervousness is exacerbated by Venus in Aries on the 2nd, and by Saturday, when you experience the effect of Moon opposition Pluto, you'll be ready for a full month off. This week goes to nervous energy and a hefty desire to be and stay alone.

You will need lots of love and tenderness by the week's end, and with Moon trine Venus, you may just get it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.