The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday May 2, 2022

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 2, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, May 02, 2022.

Aries

Dating? Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to your personal development and growth, and while this does not necessarily sound romantic, there's things that you can do to improve your attractiveness to others.

It's the perfect time to put in a little more effort than you usually do, or taking time to tend to things you've neglected to make yourself feel more attractive.

Taurus

A soulmate could enter your life, and if you've already found yours, you may go through a growth spurt where you feel closer than ever before. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to your karmic energy sector.

Spiritual things can happen for you at this time. You may feel more awakened and alert to each other's needs and want to be there to foster more closeness and love.

Gemini

People may come in and out of your life at various times, and sometimes you may not know when the relationship will change. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to friendship sector.

This is the time when your interactions with others may take a sudden turn in a new direction. Who knows where things can go?

You may find yourself in love with a casual friend or realize that the person you thought would become more is no longer attractive to you. There's lots of changes in store and they begin to hit your radar today.

Cancer

What do you do for a living? Perhaps your work has made it harder to spend time with your loved one.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to career and social status sector, and now may be the time to look for opportunities to adjust your schedule and fit in more time for love. It's not impossible, and you may need to think creativity, but you can do it.

Leo

There's so much to learn about love and romance, and no one is really born knowing how to love well. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to higher learning sector.

So, this is a wonderful time to explore the true meaning of being a loving person. You can ask your partner what they need or invite others to share their stories with you. Read good books on the topic or follow new podcasts that specialize on improving people's relationships.

Virgo

Giving to someone you love and taking care of them is such an amazing way to show your care and concern for another person.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to shared resources sector, and this can be a wonderful time to tend to the things that make people feel uncomfortable but are so important for when they are needed.

From writing a will to assigning a trust for an estate, looking into things that you know can provide security to your family in ways beyond now but for the future.

Libra

When you're ready to be with someone forever or believe in the power of love to pull you through tough times, it's always good to decide you will work through the hard times no matter what happens. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to commitment.

This gives you a strong sense of determination to be that partner who is supportive, loving and kind, and to try to connect in a way that builds trust and deeply solidifies your relationship's bond.

Scorpio

When you take care of yourself, you also care for the needs of others. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to health, and this is a wonderful time for you to find new habits you can practice with your mate.

And, if your partner isn't interested in doing healthy things or going for walks or work outs with you, lead by example. Decide it's OK and you'll go solo but do those things for yourself.

Sagittarius

There's so many ways to enjoy love without being in a relationship, and when Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to passion, you can explore new ways to love without all the rules about what that ought to look like.

Perhaps start taking yourself out to do things you enjoy. Go to a movie, or visit a museum. Enjoy a creative project like art or making music. Do your own thing and be happy.

Capricorn

You are a person who loves family and would do anything for your own. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to home, and you will want to go above and beyond what you ordinarily do to make sure everyone feels cared for a safe.

This is a great time to tend to your home in order to make it more cozy and comfortable for anyone who spends time there with you.

Aquarius

It's always good to keep certain things in mind when you are planning to approach certain subjects and talk them over. Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to communication.

This is a great time to bring up tough conversations and take your time to explore how you and your significant other feels about the subject matter. Don't be afraid to be more forward or honest. That's what Venus in Aries is all about.

Pisces

Finances are an area that couples tend to argue, and if you are married or single it's always good to know what your overall financial situation is. Now that Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to money, this is the perfect time to do it.

You can use this time to have important conversations about work, expenses and things that you would like to improve on. It's always good to do this on neutral territory to make it pleasant for everyone.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.