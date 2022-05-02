Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 3, 2022

Read your daily tarot card horoscope to find out what is predicted for you using astrology and numerology for Tuesday, May 3, 2022, by zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Today, your guards will be up more than usual because you may feel under attack for some reason. There is an element of strife in the air, and you are sensitive to it. Defense mode will be your go-to reaction even when you perceive there is no threat. Protecting your turf will naturally and may be hard for you to relax.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

A wonderful day is in store for you. The Sun card is a sign that promises enlightenment and positive outcomes. Even if you are afraid to do something new, don’t worry. There’s a rainbow at the end of every storm that comes your way today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You stick to things that remind you of the past, maybe how you want to approach the day. If someone or something tries to persuade you to take a risk, they may be met with resistance. So instead, you’re not likely to want to change much but stick to let you know.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Trust your inner voice and heart. You are on the way to getting back to the place where you belong. Your love is taking a turn for the better. Trust that things are going to be fantastic for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You will be putting forth your energy to secure essential areas of your life. This will require you to be at your best. You may have to work twice as hard as you usually do to get the same results. If possible, try to cut corners to work smarter, not harder.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

It’s time for a situation to come to an end. Closure is never easy, but it will take time to get comfortable with your new life. You’ll see how amazing you have it once some time has passed.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Today can have its own confusion and cause you to feel as though you are treading uneven ground. There can be a lack of clarity to help you solve problems. You may struggle to have answers when needed. It’s essential to admit that you don’t know something when you cannot give a firm answer.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

You may not see trouble coming, but that doesn’t mean you have to be a victim of circumstances. You can be reactive right now. Remember that tough times come to either test you or prepare you for your next journey in life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

You had your time in a leadership role, and now it’s time to pass the baton on to someone else. If you feel uneasy about giving up control, don’t let it stop you from doing what you know is right. It would help if you relieved yourself from the responsibilities you have taken on, so you can do something else. Plus, this gives a person a chance to grow.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You have a tough decision to make, and there can be a lot of back and forth in your thinking. It’s not easy to conclude, but things will fall into place once you’ve done your best to get the answers you need.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

Do you have lots of talents and ideas? It’s essential to put them to good use. You may find that it’s easier to experiment with different things to get a different result. If, at first, what you try doesn’t work out well for you, then get back to the drawing board and figure out a new solution.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

A new beginning is here, and you are so excited to see life take on new meaning. Just remember to be careful and not rush ahead of yourself. Take your time and do things in the way they are supposed to be done. Don’t try to speed through the process for the sake of time. Time is on your side.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.