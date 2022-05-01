The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Monday, May 2, 2022

With Venus in Aries as our leading transit on this day, May 2, 2022, it would be odd indeed to NOT have luck in love, as this transit is one of the strongest and most supportive cosmic events that can occur for us, and with it comes luck, love and commitment.

Venus in Aries is only one of the supportive transits here today, but it's so strong that if you are someone who is waiting on a proposal, or if you've wanted your relationship to grow in power and devotion, this is the day it begins. Welcome to May 2, folks — this day should turn out to be a real treasure.

We are also looking at lucky transit Moon sextile Venus, and the lovely Moon sextile Jupiter, which are both transits that aid us in securing our love lives.

This isn't the day where we flirt with a stranger; this is the day where we sign, seal and deliver ourselves to the one paramour that makes sense in our lives.

This is a day for commitment, partnerships and marriages to be set up. Dates will be arranged for couples, and love will definitely be in the air.

Today holds more promise than ever before, and for some signs, that means total security and a devoted, loyal, loving partnership.

It's also Taurus season, so we don't want hassles; we want upfront, honest communications with our loved ones, and that's exactly what we'll be getting.

This is the day where we can put our doubts on hold; trust is the name of the game today, and if we are fearless enough, we may just get to know the feeling of truly trusting another person.

This is the kind of luck that pays off, emotionally for the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on May 2, 2022.

On Monday, Taurus, Gemini, and Pisces, when it comes to love and romance, trust it.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While you're definitely a big softy when it comes to love and emotions, you're also able to turn them off at will, to protect yourself. And, as you know darn well, if there is one way to your heart, it's either good food or good sex, and on May 2, you'll be partaking in both.

Your partner wants you to be happy, and they know you can be a hot mess at times; you're moody and stubborn, but they love you just the same.

And to show you how much they love you, they'll either cook you a fantastically delicious meal, or they'll take you out on the town, which is, of course, followed up by lavish attention in the bedroom and plenty of afterglow pillow talk.

May 2 brings you all you want in love and romance, and you'll find yourself feeling pretty dang lucky on this day.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You're still holding strong in the love zone, Gemini, as yesterday's luck seems to be pouring on into today's adventures. This is usually the kind of thing that throws you; you aren't stable when things go your way and you tend to doubt that things like good luck in love are really meant for YOU to experience.

Well, that's where you'll have to just get over yourself, because it looks like there's no escape for you, which means you are about to have two consecutive days of greatness in love.

Holy wow wow! Soak it up. Maybe this means that you can actually be happy, Gemini.

This is a great time for you to absorb the good feeling and just go with it. Try not to overthink it too much. With Venus in Aries, it's like you've hit the jackpot in love. Take it all in, question none of it. It's all yours for the grabbing, so grab on!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

What will constitute for luck today is a feeling of security that will wash over you. While you like knowing you are secure in the love department, you like knowing that that security brings you closer to the person you are with, intellectually.

On May 2, you and your partner will have a chance to really explore the 'smarter' aspects of your relationship, and this will thrill you. You're all for the romance, the sex, the sharing...but you've been dying for a thrill-ride of a conversation that takes you both to destinations unknown.

Discovering new topics of interest that the two of you can share makes your heart sing; you like knowing that there's great depth to your relationship and that none of it is superficial. You have someone in your life that you can live with forever, and that is the luckiest thing that you'll realize today.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.