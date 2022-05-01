Your daily horoscope for May 2, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Monday.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini and we all get a boost of mental energy as she joins forces with Mercury in the same sign.

We have lively energy which provides ample motivation to start the work week feeling ready to take on the world.

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, May 2, 2022 read on.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Words come easily for you today, as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of communication.

This is a great day for doing thinking activities that involve writing, planning, publishing or crafting important messages that you may want to use later for presentations or teaching.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's always good to start the month off by reviewing your overall personal budget and while the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of money, now is the time to do it.

Check out your accounts, pending charges and be meticulous to see if there are any areas you can cut back on expenses.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have big goals and dreams, and the best time of the month to hit the reset button to start them is when the Moon enters your zodiac sign because it's your solar house of personal development.

This day is perfect for doing a mini review of all the things you want to accomplish this month. Create a little list of goals and start prioritizing so you know what needs to be at the top of your to-dos and how to plan your schedule in advance.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Not everyone is going to be for you, and when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of hidden enemies, you are sensitive to sarcasm, lying and when people keep things from you for no reason at all.

You may be drawing a line in the sand when it comes to what you'll tolerate and this could include letting go of friends who no longer belong in your world.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's a wonderful time to socialize, Leo, and to accept invitations to parties and to go out and meet up with some friends. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of friendships.

You're lively and optimistic about the future. You attract people to you easily and make wonderful connections without much effort.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are smart, Virgo, and sometimes you could say that you're a little too smart, so when you're ready to move up in the world, you'll find a clever way to do so, especially with your ruling planet Mercury in the same sign.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of career and social status. It's time to make power moves so if you're looking to change jobs, apply for a new role or make a lateral move that offers new money, this is the time to do it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's always more to learn and if you've been longing to expand your mental horizons, now is the perfect time to do so.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of higher learning, and your mind is ready to explore new information and grow.

So, update your book reading list. Check out new content on topics you are intrigued by from crypto, the stock market, and more.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's time to think conservatively, and to consider carefully the future as you let go of the past. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of shared resources.

There can be some old patterns to break when it comes to how you've been spending money, on others and even how you handle things you receive from others.

The next few days is the perfect time to monitor and make changes especially when it involves paperwork, legalities and estate planning.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Are you thinking about dating or getting married? This big event could come up in conversation and feel more real for you than ever before. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of commitment.

You may not be open to making certain types of compromises or concessions when it comes to love, but there can be some new activity happening in your love life that is a pleasant surprise to even you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If you have been hoping for the energy and time to get certain things done, the day is full of opportunity for you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of duties.

You have the perfect window of opportunity to complete important tasks. Don't let yourself become distracted. Instead, grab your favorite energy drink and plan to hit the ground running.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your thoughts and ideas can be creative and playful as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of passion. It's a great day to plan an outing with a friend or a loved one.

If you prefer to stay home instead of going out to save money, plan to binge watch your favorite shows or catch up on newly added rom-com films added to your favorite streaming service.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It's time to enjoy comforts and the things that bring you a sense of comfort in your life.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of daily home and the family.

It's time to celebrate your family and the love you have in your life. You don't have to spend all your free time together this week, but you can pop in and out of each other's lives to show your appreciation.

