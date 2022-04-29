The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Saturday, April 30, 2022

As Pluto retrograde picks up momentum and Moon sextile Mars makes itself known today, some of us may take this energy and transform it into something less than beneficial.

It's all about the rebellion today, and in this case, it's more along the lines of self-sabotage and how we get in our way.

Today brings us the New Moon in Taurus, and this transit may be our saving grace. With Venus conjunct Jupiter we need to be especially careful around the people we love or crush on, as we could seriously throw things into jeopardy if we're not cautious.

Because Moon sextile Mars could have us saying the wrong thing at the wrong time, we may come across as much more hostile than we even slightly intend.

Being misunderstood will make this day rough, which also implies that we may spend a substantial amount of time today explaining ourselves.

We do not want to be misunderstood, though working our way through the endless explanations may make it worse. Words count on this day, and so do intentions. Thoughts that come up during any New Moon are important and should be paid attention to, especially if those thoughts are optimistic.

It's a good day to think optimistically, as that may be the only thing that gets us out of the funk that today could potentially produce for some signs of the Zodiac.

With the New Moon in Taurus during a Pluto retrograde, we should have an interesting day. Keep it light, don't get too serious, Leo, Aquarius, and Pisces.

And try to have a nice day, even if you're one of the zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Saturday, April 30, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The only real negative to this day for you, Leo, is in the idea that you can't help but stomp on your dreams — and you do it unconsciously.

Remember that song, "I Shot the Sheriff?" Well, there's a line in it that resembles your attitude today, and that's the one that goes, "every time I plant a seed, he says 'kill it before it grows.'"

, in this regard, you kill off your ideas before you even start to believe in them. It's as if the transits of the day have set you up for big dreams, and yet, all you have in return is the idea of cutting those dreams down. You are stopping yourself today, and you don't know why.

This starts to upset you, and you'll be in a snit by evening. There are days like this, and thankfully, they don't last. Don't sweat this one too hard, Leo. We all need a mental health day. Take some time off. It will be good for you.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This could be the day where you say goodbye to someone, as in, cutting the relationship off or simply ghosting a friend.

The retrograde brings on a big change, and most of it is super positive.

However, getting to the positive part sometimes means going through the dregs of the negative, and that's how your day will go.

You have to feel it to heal it, so to speak, and while feeling it isn't exactly going to be a fun experience, it will take you to the next phase, and that's where your hard-learned lessons of the day will begin to pay off.

So, today, nothing looks like it's working, but it is working; it's just not working in an obvious way. You've got New Moon anxiety, and yes, that's a thing. Try to fake it until you make it; it is creative, after all.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You'll be swayed by the promise of love as Venus conjunct with Jupiter sweeps you up in the idea that romance awaits you on this day. And with the New Moon in Taurus, you can't help but feel as though this day is going to bring you a great, loving surprise.

Well, that's not exactly how it will go down, but there will be love involved.

On this day, April 30, 2022, an idea will seize you and make your love life a better place for both of you, you need to do an overhaul; the idea of changing things on a BIG level will obsess you.

This obsession, while being something that creates momentum and speed, may turn out to be misdirected. It's as if you have great intentions for the day, but you didn't think things out, and this day may take that confusion and double up on it. It's all about finding clarity for you today, Pisces. It's not half as bad as it sounds.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.