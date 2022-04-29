The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, April 30, 2022

Today marks the Black New Moon in Taurus and the first Eclipse of the year, initiating a time of immense transformation.

A Black New Moon means that it is the second new moon of the month, which happens only about once every two years.

This makes it even more powerful than a regular New Moon, and because it is a Solar Eclipse, it is amplified even more so.

Solar Eclipses represent the external changes you make in your life.

With Uranus, the great awakener, being a part of this event, there is a strong likelihood of unpredictable or unexpected events taking place.

But Eclipses are here to shake things up so that you are brought to that brink in your life of not being able to return to what once was.

It is only forward into the unknown and unexplored terrain of your future.

Eclipses tend to bring about fated events and sudden opportunities in our lives.

There is also a sense that previously buried feelings will now come to light with rising intensity.

The purpose is to make you so aware of your truth you no longer are afraid of the chaos that it would cause to embrace it.

Life will never go according to plan, but in trying to keep things from feeling chaotic, you often block your greatest blessings.

The time must come to embrace the beauty and the possibility within the chaos instead of always running from it this Saturday.

Here's what that means for Taurus, Scorpio, and Pisces and why their horoscopes are the best on April 30, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today serves as a jumpstart for the new chapter you have already been writing in your heart. A big part of what you have been focusing on right now is rebuilding a life that feels stronger and more stable and resonates more with your deeper truth.

This means that a lot of what you have to move through right now is the challenge of creating a life that truly is authentic for you versus fulfilling a picture that you previously had in your head.

This Eclipse will shake you up in numerous ways by bringing in some new portions or ideas that you have not previously considered and making you look different at some of the relationships in your life.

It feels like not everyone around you has truly been supportive about this new phase of your life you are working on, and while you have kept quiet about it or even pretended that it has not bothered you, the time for that is coming to an end.

Because you have required yourself to commit to your dreams and beliefs, you require others to do the same. Do not be afraid to take on a new opportunity and have boundaries for those you allow close to you.

You deserve the same space you hold for others, and big changes always begin with what you choose to continue to accept.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Taurus Eclipse will affect everyone differently, but it will be all about your romantic relationships and love life for you. Because this is an earth sign, it is going to make you reflect on the foundation and stability theme of both past, current and prospective relationships.

This is recognizing that you need a balance of passion and grounding and that it takes work to achieve both. Mercury turned retrograde just yesterday in the sector of your life that rules secrets, which means that this

Eclipse may be bringing up the truth about past relationships you had not previously been aware of. This can be either your realization or learning what was truly going on in a situation that had previously caused you confusion.

Recognize that this Eclipse will be bringing in external changes today, and your lunar Eclipse in Scorpio will follow with your emotional self-catching up. If things seem particularly unexpected today for you, as more clarity and peace are on the horizon, you need to move through the truth that this Eclipse brings up first.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You will be moving through a greater understanding in your life thanks to the Black Moon in Taurus Eclipse, but you will also see an effect on your love life. Today, Venus unites with Jupiter, both in Pisces, which will bring about some huge benefits and good luck to your love life.

Venus rules love while Jupiter makes everything it touches even bigger. Any fated or soul relationships could come together under this moon, as well as just some amazing opportunities for you to go even deeper in your connection.

A bit of this astrology feels like it is radiating with the energy of a dream come true. It represents your chance to understand something more deeply about a romantic relationship that you previously did not, which leads to a stronger and more stable connection.

The most important thing is not judging or closing yourself down to any option. Remain open and flexible in all matters, and continue to trust that things will always work out in your favor.

