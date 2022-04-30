The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Sunday, May 1, 2022

There's a very good reason that people tend to think of May as the month of love, and that's because historically, it's always been the month where many people either become engaged, or get married.

So which three zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love on May 1, 2022?

On Sunday, Venus sextile Pluto lets us know that the time is right, or Moon sextile Neptune tells us to follow our dreams. So, it seems that May 1, the date on which both these transits occur, takes the cake in terms of luck in love.

May 1, which falls within the season of Taurus, is the month that 'brings the flowers' according to the old adage, 'April showers bring May flowers.'

Symbolically, this first day of the month comes with so much folk lore and good feeling that it would be hard to miss out on what feels like luck in love during this time.

There's a freshness to this day and so much of it is emotional. The sun may be shining and the flowers might smell fragrant, but it is something within us that makes it all seem OK. We are at peace with ourselves on this day, and knowing this tends to make everything feel doable.

Keep in mind that Venus sextile Pluto isn't the ultimate 'lucky' transit, but on this day, it can help us find solid ground. This transit often times represents the struggle that takes us to the victory, and that would be true here.

So, the luck we experience today, in love, is the luck that comes to us after we show the universe how much we've put into thinking this through. Our luck in love today comes after a period of trial and errors, and for some signs of the Zodiac, success is a given.

On Sunday, Gemini, Cancer, and Leo will be the luckiest on love on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Here's an interesting turn of events: you will have an argument with your loved one today that will bring so much trash into the light that you'll want to tear their head right off their body.

You won't believe how heated this argument can get, but as it continues on, you'll notice something else happening, and this, my friend is the gift of great good luck: you'll be feeling free.

Out of the blue, this freedom that came from expressing yourself (albeit in the worst possible way) will let you see how your partner reacts to you at your worst.

Seeing how they stand their ground, unflinchingly, will make you respect them even more. You'll also be able to see how unfair you've been, with your righteous indignation and surly insults.

That this person chooses to stick with you is a great boon; you are in luck on May 1, as you come to realize that this person is a keeper.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It might have taken you a long time to accept your partner 'as they are' but today is one of those days where you'll be put to the test.

Here's where Venus sextile Pluto does its thing; you'll be given the opportunity to end your relationship, once and for all. Something will come up — an opportunity to flee, free and clear will arise and you will unceremoniously reject the offer.

While you've dreamt about escaping this relationship rather than confront the solvable issues involved, that escape hatch will open for you on this day, and you will choose to remain with your partner.

May 1 is the day where things begin to change, and not only that — they begin to look hopeful. Luck is in your corner, Cancer, and it comes to you as opportunity. Make the effort. Take the opportunity as luck is on your side on this day. Make the best of it!

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because you happen to work well with transits like Moon sextile Neptune, you and your partner will be trying out a few new and fun things today.

You managed to escape the 'trials and tribulations' part of the day, and you'll be happy to know that this day only brings you pleasure and joy.

What's even better is that you've been feeling somewhat deprived of this kind of happiness, and you've started to accept that, perhaps, this is your fate.

That's when your partner comes in to shake things up — just as they used to do when things were ecstatic and you couldn't get enough of each other.

May 1 is going to feel like the old days. You'll be flirty, daring and sensuous. Your romantic energy will be matched by your loved one, and all will be well in your worlds.

Luck in love is what May 1, 2022 brings you in abundance, Leo.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.