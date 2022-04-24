Our good friend and best ally, today, is the transit Sun sextile Moon, as that is exactly what's going to bring certain people a heaping dose of luck in love.

Romance is possible today, and with the help of the shining Sun sextile Moon, many of us will get to bask in those warms rays. When we have solar/lunar transits, we become thoughtful, and the majority of our thoughts are geared towards love and positivity. We think, therefore we are.

Those who are luckiest in love on this day will experience a certain kind of freshness; this could translate as a new love, or a new development within an old relationship.

It's a win-win day either way, and our best bet is to accept what's coming to us, as it promises to be filled with joy, laughter and hope for a loving future.

And because we are also hosting Moon in Pisces, it's a given that every move we make that involved love or romance will be well thought out and filled with sensitivity.

This is the kind of day where we realize exactly what makes us happy and we allow for it to come into our lives. That means that some of us, as in the signs mentioned below, will venture into new waters ... new experiences in love are about to take place, and because we are so lucky on this day, we may just start the romantic adventure of a lifetime.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Monday, April 25, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You feel like you are not only the luckiest in love, on this day, but that the love you feel is going to last a lifetime — and that's new for you. You have rarely trusted the love experience in the past; you figure it will have its chance, play itself out, and then that will be that.

You've rarely expected much more than an affair; nice while it's lasts but on its way out, sooner or later.

Luckily, you are able to enjoy this day for what it's about to give you: fantastic luck in love, thanks to Sun sextile Moon energy.

Because of this day, you no longer see an ending in sight; you can see yourself moving into old age with the person you are with right now, and that means a LOT to you. For the first time in your life you feel like you can totally trust the person you're with, and that says everything. Go with that feeling, Taurus, as it is definitely working for you.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Nobody is as passionate as you, Leo, especially when it comes to being in love and staying there. Of course, there's the downside to being as passionate as you are, and that is, in your case, when you decide to become mean and nasty when you don't get what you want.

And, in the relationship that you are now in, you've done it all and seen it all; your partner still stays with you. In the past, you've really caused trouble, and still, they persist.

You have a partner who is made just for you, it seems, and on this day, April 25, it will hit you: "Holy smokes, this person is the real deal. Why the heck am I treating them so poorly?"

Today is the day when you realize just how fortunate you are in love. What you have is rare; don't blow it, Leo. Appreciate how lucky in love you are, today, and make it last a lifetime.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You don't even think of yourself as someone who would care enough to think you're 'lucky' in love, because being in love isn't what defines you. You are eternally independent, and you don't wish to be thought of as one half of a couple situation; you like to be thought of as YOU, and if you're in a relationship, then that's fine too, but it's not who you are.

You are you, not half of a couple. That is, of course, until April 25, 2022 arrives with the Sun sextile Moon in your favor, showing you that it's awesomely awesome to be in a relationship, mainly because the person you're with is fantastic.

Bam! Today is the day you realize that nothing is being taken away from you by being in a romantic relationship. Today is the day you recognize that this couple-thing? It's actually freaking wonderful, and it may just inspire you to call yourself part of it. Whoa.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.