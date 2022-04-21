3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fears About Love Come True During The Moon Trine Mercury On Friday, April 22, 2022

What do you fear, in terms of love and romance? I've learned that most people fear the same things: being rejected, not being worthy of love and not being loved as much as you love the other person.

While there are many other fearful items on this checklist, those seem to be the top three, and they play on so many ingrained terrors — some of which develop in childhood.

For those who insist that there is 'no fear in love', I would suggest they stop quoting self-help books and get down to reality. Is there fear in love?

If it's human love, then hell yes, there sure is fear. Let's get real, folks. Being human means being afraid of many, many things, and love certainly doesn't get a pass on this one.

On April 22, 2022, many of us will confront some of those fears, and our love lives may improve because of it, or weaken, depending on how much fear we allow in to rule our worlds.

And while it does seem like a choice, whether to fear in love or not, it's not a choice we can easily opt out of. Ingrained fears are real, and they can either help us drive this machine to a better place, or they can act as the deterrent that takes us further and further away from love itself.

Our guiding planets, today, are Moon sextile Venus, Moon trine Mercury, Moon sextile Neptune, Moon sextile Jupiter and Moon conjunction Pluto, and it's that last one that's bringing out the fears in us.

The Jupiter transit would ordinarily be helpful in this case, but today, it only helps to amplify our feelings of dread or fear. And if we fear the consequences of love, then today, some of us will be manifesting those fears as reality.

Virgo, Libra, and Capricorn are the 3 zodiac signs whose fears about love come true on April 22, 2022.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Whatever fears you've had in the past above love have never truly gone away. You still fear rejection and you still think on some level, that all bad things that happen are your fault. You've suffered from lack of self esteem for the majority of your life, and even though you're in a solid relationship right now, you wouldn't be surprised if your mate either cheated on you, or just left you because they thought you were just 'too much.'

This is all in your mind, Virgo, and in a way, today is the day you will spend looking for excuses to hate yourself. It's just one of those days, and that Pluto transit is doing you no good; you want to either fight or feel sorry for yourself.

On some deep level, you have zero faith in the idea that your partner will stay true to you, and so you spend ample amounts of time waiting for the shoe to drop. They are not and will not leave you, Virgo — relax.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

One of the reasons you've become such a people pleasing Libra is because you fear them not liking you, and this attitude has parlayed itself all the way into your love life. You've ended up with romantic partners who do not appreciate who you are, because all you've shown them is that you are there for them; you've given yourself so very little affection, and sacrificed your own self for the sake of others.

While this may sound altruistic, what's really going on is that you've made a lifestyle out of pleasing others and in the long run, you show the world that you barely exist; that you have no needs, that you are not important enough for anyone to care about.

You've manifested this persona of being a caring person, but you never stop to care for yourself. Moon sextile Venus brings this into the light, and lets you see that if you're to find true love, then you had better start by loving yourself first.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've had the same damned fear all of your life, and that is, believe it or not, that you're not 'cool' enough. You've overcompensated for this fear by being the number one boss; always great at your job, always on top of all the boring things that no one else wants to be good at.

You feel that if you come across as an authority, then no one will notice that you're a failure in the love department. And of course, you're NOT a failure; you just think you are.

You've been running on low self esteem for a lifetime and it's only gotten you into relationships where you are disrespected again and again. Your fears in love come out full force today under the Moon conjunction Pluto sky. You want to be taken seriously, but you always get in the way of someone else's perception.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.