Your daily horoscope for Tuesday, April 26, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs.

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon will be in Pisces.

When the Moon is in Pisces we experience confusion, disillusion and a desire to escape from problems.

For Tuesday, be mindful of things you aren't confident about and take your time to make important decisions.

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 to find out.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Keep your friendship circle tight, Aries. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of hidden enemies. Situations can lack a certain level of clarity and cause you to feel confused and perhaps disillusioned. If you feel uncertain about something, don't let those feelings go to waste. Investigate.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Some people are meant to stay in your life for a short period of time. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of friends. A relationship may no longer seem to be as relevant as it once was, and you could be growing apart. This doesn't mean the relationship was wrong; it may mean the purpose of your time together was fulfilled.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

A work opportunity you were hoping to have may seem to not be a fit. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of career. It's time for you to branch out for new horizons. When a door closes, knock; there are other places to see where your path will take you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Life doesn't always complete the lesson you're meant to learn. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of education. You may feel stuck in a rut, and it can feel like there is no chance for you to grow. You may need to create your own opportunities by looking for needs that you can fulfill in the area you're interested in excelling.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Right now you may struggle to get what you need from other people. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of recourses. A no or silence from a bank, mortgage company, or some other financial institution can be difficult to accept. But, you may find what you need elsewhere; keep looking.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may fear being involved more intimately and question whether or not you made the right choice. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of commitment. And, dating can become a complicated process where your selection of partners starts to change. It's better than wasting or time or the other persons by pretending things are okay than when they are not.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's not always possible to do everything you set your mind to; sometimes you have to stop trying to be perfect and accept that each day will not be the same as the other. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of routine. Sometimes you simply have to accept your limitations and do the best you can.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today your interests may feel dull and boring. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of passion. But, your motivation and drive may not be as alive as usual. This feeling of disinterest may help you to discover your ability to stick to plans that you've made even when your heart isn't in it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's good to miss people when you can't be together. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of family. Today you are reminded why you need distance from relatives. Especially the people who get on your nerves when you spend too much time together.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

People lie more often than you realize. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of communication. Someone may not be telling you the truth and you know it. You cannot always trust things at face-value and there are gonna be times when you'll never know the truth. How you decide to handle dishonesty will not be easy and you will have to figure out to what level do you care if nothing changes.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There is a spiritual component to finances and you attract to yourself what you believe is available to you. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of money. If you are not getting the results you expected, check your mindset.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It's time for change. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of identity. Sadness can be a catalyst for growth. When you get to the end of yourself, that's when you know you're ready for bigger and better things.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

