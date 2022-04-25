It's a hard day indeed when we discover that we have fallen out of love with someone whom, at one point, meant the world to us. And while they still might mean so very much to us, that swoon-y feeling of being in love with them seems to no longer be there.

It happens to most of us, and while some can boast that they are still in love with their person, after years and years and years, the chances of that being real are pretty slim.

Human nature has us working on a schedule; nothing lasts in our worlds. Oh sure, we ARE capable of loving someone for a lifetime, but being 'in love' usually implies some kind of 'heat' or physical attraction, and that's the stuff that doesn't seem to last forever.

And because of the transits that accompany us on this day, April 26, we may just recognize something eye-opening within ourselves: we are no longer in love. Is that a good thing? Is it a bad thing? Or...is it just the way it is.

When we fall out of love, we tend to think of it as 'the end'. It is, of course, NOT the end of anything, in fact, it's just the natural progression in love. We have to stop thinking of being 'in love' as the highest form of loving a person; it's not. Long lasting love is rarely about being 'in love'; it's about trust, longevity, stamina, life.

And so, for the signs that may very well get to experience the feeling of falling out of love, on April 26, let this be known to you: This may just be the beginning of something even better. Imagine that.

Gemini, Virgo, and Libra are the 3 zodiac signs who fall out of love during the moon in pisces on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

With the Moon in Pisces and the Sun sextile Moon, you'll discover something about yourself: you are no longer in love. At first, you'll feel devastated; this realization has to be bad. Wasn't the plan to be in love forever, and doesn't the person whom you've just fallen out of love with still feel 'in love' with you?

And...oh no, what if they aren't in love with you anymore, either? Does this mean that the whole thing needs to be trashed? Your mind won't be able to put together the pieces, and you'll be feeling very emotional on this day.

Because you believe that people have to be in love forever, you might just be feeling like the entire thing is over, but it's so far from over that it's laughable. You and your person can use the feeling of not being in love to reveal a new kind of love — one that is much stronger and much more sensible.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Being in love, for you, means hot sex and incredibly romantic times with the person you adore. As soon as you don't have that feeling, you assume that you're not only 'not' in love, but that the relationship is now going downhill fast.

That one's up to you, Virgo. Yes, you have woken up to a new feeling, or rather that lack of one; you're no longer in love with your mate. Something inside you interprets this as an ending, and that makes you depressed, because as hard as you try, you just can't get that feeling back. And yes, you have tried, but there's nothing worse than forcing a feeling into existence that simply doesn't exist. Have you considered that you might still actually love this person, and that it's now time to move the relationship on to the next level? It's OK to fall out of love. Don't sweat it, it happens to just about everyone. Today is only your turn.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If you take a look at your life, you'll probably see a pattern; you fall in love, you fall out of love, you break up and spend your days waiting around to fall in love again. Lather, rinse, repeat. Why do you do this, Libra? Do you really believe that the only state of love is the one that exists in 'falling in love'? Infatuation and sexual love are wonderful, but they have their limits, and they rarely grow with age. What does grow with age is plain ol' love, itself.

And that's what you should be concentrating on. On April 26, you'll feel the old familiar ways creep in again, and you'll decide that you are no longer in love with the person in front of you. Instead of destroying the relationship right then and there, examine what's left. Is it all that dreadful, and can you not make something beautiful out of what's there? Yes, you can, because you love this person, and simply because you've fallen out of love with them doesn't mean that you love them any less.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.