The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Tuesday, April 26, 2022

To be as fortunate as to have luck on your side on a Tuesday is to be one of the few who escapes the disorderly conduct that Moon sextile Uranus is a master at creating.

The Moon harmonizing with Uranus as our main transit and influence on April 26, 2022 means that we are so lucky as to not feel confused, misguided or irrational.

On April 26, 2022, you escaped, and the only way to escape this kind of effect today is by being one of the zodiac signs who is not burdened by the weirdness that comes with Moon sextile Uranus. And, if you are unaffected, then you might just consider yourself lucky in love, as love and romance remain unscathed on this day — for some signs of the Zodiac.

So, this day is not about furthering one's love life down the road, but more along the lines of celebrating what one does have. This is a day to cherish the idea that things are working in your world, and that love is the last thing you need to worry about.

You can take love and romance off your list of troubling items. In this department, you're doing OK.

This is a day for gratitude and for honoring the good life that you have. If you are someone who has found love, then say a secret word of thank you to whatever it is you believe in, and cherish the fact that you somehow got to rise above, today.

This is a great day, and one could only consider themselves to be luck in love, as nothing is rocking the boat, there are no arguments to be had, and all is well in your world. Appreciate the good times as they are not always meant to last.

Aries, Taurus, and Virgo love is in the air for your zodiac sign this Tuesday.

Here's what's happening, for the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on April 26, 2022.



1. Aries



(March 21 - April 19)

You're the luckiest in love on this day, Aries, because nothing in your life — on this day — is about to upset you. While that may seem like a broad stretch over all of the topics of a person's life, it concerns your love life the most simply because you haven't had an easy time of it, in a long time.

That absolutely nothing is wrong with your love life, on this day, will be what's remarkable here. You escaped the clutches of Moons sextile Uranus and you have the chance to make the best of that escape; if you honor what you have, exactly as you have it, you will come to know true gratitude. Life is not always this easy, and so when you stumble upon a day that makes you feel as light as a feather, then consider it a lucky day indeed. Enjoy your life, your romance and the peace this day provides you. You are in luck today. Buona Fortuna.



2. Taurus



(April 20 - May 20)

You have always loved the kind of day where you can sit back and count your blessings, and today is going to feel like you've been especially chosen just for the purpose of feeling gratitude and loving your life. Yes, imagine that: today is the day where you absolutely LOVE your life.

Your relationship is doing well, in fact, right now, it feels 'flawless' as if such a thing could happen. And your attitude today is one of acceptance; if good days can happen to you, then you are all in, where that's concerned. Love feels soft and comfortable today; there are no complaints.

You get along well with the one you are with, and you have no desire to be with anyone else. You trust that you've made the right decisions where love is concerned, and on this day, you'll come to understand that love is a much safe space than you'd ever imagined it to be. You're in good hands, Taurus.



3. Virgo



(August 23 - September 22)

What constitutes for luck in love today is that you and your person will be getting along so well on this day, that you'll actually have to take a step back to punch yourself.

Can it be? Are you and your mate actually agreeing on everything, and, and, and making progress, at that?

Yes! It's possible, and this day introduces the idea to both of you that you can have a fantastic love life together if only you both remember why you are together.

The days of passive nonchalance within the relationship may very well be over; if you are both reasonable and can be honest with each other, you'll discover that you still have so much in common. Wouldn't it be worth your while to put effort into this relationship, now that you know it really can work?

Yes, it would be worth your while, which also implies that you have to get out of your rut and work on it. We know you don't like to work, Virgo, but this day will inspire you to get on the move.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.