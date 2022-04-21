The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, April 22, 2022

Your daily horoscope for Friday, April 22, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs.

We have tougher than usual times ahead, and much of what's happening today is because of the Moon in Capricorn speaking to Pluto, the planet of change.

In general, most people don't like change, and as the Moon struggles to express its emotional nature in an earth sign, we all feel a need to 'go numb' to navigate the terrain that's ahead for Friday.

How will these energies affect your zodiac sign on Friday, April 22, 2022? Find out by reading your zodiac sign below.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Be cautious, Aries, as there is no time for error, so take your work/life balance seriously. The Moon joins Pluto in your sector of career and social status. This is when you will want to double-down on your efforts to succeed. The energy you apply now will make a good, solid impression on everyone you meet. Good luck!

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, it's a double shot of espresso kind of day. You'll learn hard lessons, and most of them are useful. The Moon joins Pluto in your sector of education. The universe will hand you a complicated situation where you must prove yourself. Be prepared to watch everyone else seem to get an easy pass while you need to do twice the work.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Be observant, Gemini, the information you are looking for will not come easily, in fact, you will have to do quite a bit of research and prodding to get to the truth. The Moon joins Pluto in your sector of secrets, and it what's hidden comes to light. Don't give up just because it's difficult. You've got this!

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Buckle down, Cancer. The Moon joins Pluto in your sector of commitment. It's easy to give up when a situation appears to have no benefit to you, but the change you need to make will be worth all the effort you put into your relationship. It's stressful right now, but you will find life because easier for you later.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, tough times happen. You are going through the worst of it right now. The Moon joins Pluto in your sector of daily duties. But, you know that your decision to make your life better would not be easy. There is sacrifices, but also blessings. You're learning to be a new version of yourself and it takes time to get there.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What do you love? Making something happen can be a lot of fun, but there is also struggle in starting something new. The Moon joins Pluto in your sector of creativity. Find a reason to remain inspired and write down your reason why, and keep it close by so you can remember it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are that good friend everyone needs in their life. You are the strong one and others lean on you because they know you are so dependable. The Moon joins Pluto in your sector of home and the family. Your leadership and bravery is everything right now; a true source of comfort during a difficult time.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tone down the intensity, Scorpio. Take a soft approach when having difficult chats with friends and family. The Moon joins Pluto in your sector of communication. Not everyone has thick skin or can handle truth that's not easy to hear. A gentle approach is always nicer and you can show your love and encouragement through kindness.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Be smart, Sag. Invest your time and energy into things that bring you a good return on your efforts. The Moon joins Pluto in your sector of money. Don't waste your money on gambling or making bets that promise big wins, but put your budget at risk.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Think things through, Capricorn. You will have to decide what activities need to go so you can focus on your dreams. The Moon joins Pluto in your sector of personal development. You can't be all things to all people, so as tough as it feels to write off certain interests, it's necessary.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Be selective, Aquarius. You can tell when someone is out to get you; you don't necessarily need hard facts. The Moon joins Pluto in your sector of hidden enemies. Today make sure you protect your interests by not being an open book and putting all your life out there for them to see.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Learn from experience, Pisces. Good friends tell you the truth during tough times. The Moon joins Pluto in your sector of friends. Be that person who is always honest because you care what happens, and don't want to see anyone get hurt.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

