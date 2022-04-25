The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, April 26, 2022

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 26, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Aries

Aries, financial worries can distract you from feeling the love you share with your partner. You may be more focused on trying to solve problems related to expenses. This can trigger control issues for you in such a way that it makes it hard for your significant other why you have changed.

Taurus

Taurus, you've changed and you may be outgrowing certain things that used to make you feel comfortable. Just because your relationships aren't meeting you where you are now, that doesn't mean that you have outgrown everyone; it may mean that you have to become stronger so that you can continue to evolve without abandoning the commitments you've made to others that you love.

Gemini

Gemini, someone who tries to ruin your life through gossip and slander may seem to have all the power and control but one thing they will never have, if you don't give it, is your happiness. Don't let something rob you of joy when all they have the ability to do is talk about past and lie about your future.

Cancer

Cancer, your friendship circle changes and if you're single, this could be meeting you one step closer to meeting your significant other. You will find yourself in situation that allow you to interact with new people and give you lots of things to look forward to; even if you are not seeking new love.

Leo

Leo, how you see yourself and how others perceive you doesn't always match. You can get a lot of benefit by asking someone you trust what areas of your life you could work on to improve. Your partner may have some positive feedback to give you, and their encouragement can help you improve not just in your relationship with them, but in all aspects of your life.

Virgo

Virgo, a sudden realization or discovery about the condition of affairs related to your relationship may have you feeling uncertain about the future. You could be feeling a bit challenged and questioning your own needs and wants. Perhaps a small break where you can think can help you recenter and clear your mind.

Libra

Libra, if your relationship has been rocky lately, a breakup announcement may come this week. While hearing that your partner wants their freedom can be a blow to the ego, you may also feel a sense of relief knowing that you will also have a chance to return back to certain things you gave up in order to be in a relationship that wasn't making you happy.

Scorpio

Scorpio, difficult times will bring you to a place where you realize certain things need to change and even though transitions are never easy, this one will have you feeling much more in control of your life and give you a strong sense of hope and optomism.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your unique taste in relationships may bring you to a place where you prefer the single life more than you thought. It can be tough to give up sweet freedom after you have experienced all the fun that comes with being your own person and not having to answer to anyone but yourself.

Capricorn

Capricorn, arguing and constantly feeling like you cannot please a person can get you to a place where you no longer want to open up and share your thoughts and ideas. You may find it easier to take a step back and let your absence create a sense of peace that you are unable to get by being around each other more than is necessary right now. Perhaps distance will help you both to understand what is causing you to come to this place and not get along.

Aquarius

Aquarius, an ex may try to come back into your life and this can cause all sorts of problems with your current relationship. You will need to decide if you want to reconnect at the expense of your partners trust. Hiding that you are feeling nothing will backfire; be honest with yourself, even if the truth isn't pretty.

Pisces

Pisces, you sometimes have to give up what you have to get what you want. It can be scary to start all over again in order to be free, but the prison of an unhappy situation is not worth the sacrifice of your peace.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.