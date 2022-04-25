Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 26, 2022

Read your daily tarot card horoscope to find out what is predicted for you using astrology and numerology for Tuesday, April 26, 2022, by zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

Take small steps to reach big goals. You may feel like you need to get so much accomplished because of how great your dreams are, but there is no reason to rush when you want success to last.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe meets you where you're at. Don't be afraid that opportunities will pass you by; the truth is that everything you go through is a chance to witness the miracles of fate in your life. Each moment is a mini meeting with fate that helps you to become the person you are designed to be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Don't give your power over to other people. Pleasing someone because you don't want to fight creates more harm than good. Your time is just as important as anyone else's so, if someone isn't ready and you are, then go do what you need to do. They will catch up eventually; and if they don't you didn't miss out on what was meant for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You don't have to always have the answers, but a willingness to learn is the ticket to avoiding mistakes that can cost you more than you're willing to pay. Be curious, ask lots of questions, always admit when you don't know what to do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Everyone has their weaknesses, but not everyone is willing to do what they need to do to become the strongest version of themselves. First step to admitting you are at a dangerous place, is to discover what's worked for people with similar experiences and try to gain their wisdom and use it in your own life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

You're worrying too much. You may be overly concerned about problems that aren't even yours. Your first step is to let go and give these fears over to the universe to handle, and then watch it bring you peace and handle everything in a way you never imagined it would.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Your highest good is to channel love and beauty into the world in a way that only you can. Your spirit is gentle and kind, but strong. Let yourself be used in a way that brings more love to the people in your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

There is so many reasons to quit, and you may feel overwhelmed by all that you face. However, you are so close to the finish line and if you quit now, you won't get to see the success you earned, so stay strong and give the ending as much passion as you did the beginning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

When you remove yourself from a problem, you also give yourself a chance to see how important you are to the people who need your presence in their life. Sometimes the best way to regain control is to stop trying to exert it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

New beginnings are always so exciting and no one wants to miss out on being the first to experience everything that a opportunity has to offer. But, a wise person always paces themselves and takes the time to listen to advice even if it means stopping and not getting certain work done today, to be better tomorrow,

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice

Be patient and let the universe handle certain things that have caused you pain but seem like your voice never gets heard. Ask for fairness and peace so that each person receives what they have earned, and no one carries bad karma for trying to take revenge when they don't understand the big picture.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Even bad things bring out positive experiences; there's always a lesson you can learn from facing your fears and being willing to embrace life on its terms.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.